Graham Platner, running for Senator in Maine as a Democratic Socialist, has garnered much negative attention. He had a Nazi death camp tattoo on his chest and has repeated claims of violent sexual actions against women, the latest and most convincing accusation just appearing in the last few days. Regardless of the sordid accusations against him and apparently are not believed or considered serious, many Democrats pointed out that the only thing that mattered was that he was chosen by the will of Maine voters and nothing else matters. Using the same logic, President Trump was elected by the will of the Nation’s voters. Well, which is it? It cannot be both ways just to fit some political agenda. Are Democrats just wily charlatans that will do anything to gain power and to heck with the will of the voters? Just a thought, pick viable candidates who will hold the founding principles of this great country sacred.