Recall Trump's meme of him flying overhead, dropping excrement onto people below. That's exactly what he's been doing in reality - crapping on the country and on Americans non-stop. His egregious grifting, use of office for personal gain - bilking us out of billions of tax dollars. Erecting his obnoxious statues, buildings, and gaudy gold memorials to himself. The new "Golden Age" that he promised! As Sen. Jon Ossoff said recently, no one will memorialize Trump when he's gone, so he's self-memorializing now. He claimed when campaigning to keep us out of senseless wars. Just look at his Iran mess. No way out and the strait still closed. Art of the deal! Gas and groceries going higher and higher. Remember the signs? "Kamala high prices, Trump low prices". Ha! He's slashed funding for science and medical research and stripped important experts from positions they held, putting our health in jeopardy. His cabinet consists of inept clowns. Trump is hands down the worst thing to ever happen to this country.