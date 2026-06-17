Under the Trump administration many programs and ideals which defined America have been undone. Trump undid the multi-nation Iran Agreement as developed by the Obama administration because he could do better. Now the undoer is looking for a way to claim victory in his war of choice and simply regain the prior status of no nukes and an open Strait of Hormuz. USaid has been undone resulting thousands of unnecessary deaths. The White House has been partially demolished with no clear plan. The Rose Garden has been replaced by a giant spider frame to house a UFC match. The multi-nation Paris Accord to combat global warming has been undone. Scientific programs have been undone or de-staffed. His destruction of norms, ignoring laws and the constitution and the obvious graft and self-serving agenda must be stopped, but I wonder how long, or if, the destruction can be undone.