There has been much talk this election cycle about the electorate changes from Red to Blue or Purple. Many seem to think it reflects changing attitudes. I do not. Before COVID there was movement of people from the high tax, high crime, and poor economic opportunities of liberal Blue cities and states. During COVID, people flooded from big cites to rural areas (typically Red) for a slower more traditional life style and generally better places to raise a family. The frequently reported mass exodus of people from New York, California, and Illinois to Texas, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Arizona, etc. is well documented. Unfortunately many of these “refugees” have forgotten why they fled from their liberal origins and continue to hold the failed beliefs that made them flee. People, remember why you came here and vote accordingly.