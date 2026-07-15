Years ago, when Bill Gates was a young "whiz kid" and on his way to becoming a billionaire, there was a public bill board with a "real time" changing estimate of his worth. This was fascinating to people, since the accumulation of such wealth, at such a pace, was a new phenomenon.

I would like to see a similar billboard for our President. This would show the accumulating total from all his various enterprises: Sales of Presidential Pardons. Increases in asset valuation immediately after government announcements, "Deals" from foreign potentates to his various real estate and other enterprises. Change in value of the various financial instruments he has sold to the fawning public. And, any other emoluments I have failed to mention but which are to the credit(?) of our President.