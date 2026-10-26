To become an American citizen, each applicant must swear to an oath that in part states the following: "I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same”

This oath is clear and irrefutable. Unfortunately, we currently have both citizens and non-citizens who ignore this vital oath, particularly in blue states. If one cannot commit to this oath, actual citizens or immigrants residing in our precious country, one must relocate to a country of their choosing. This is our country, to be protected against all treats to our way of governance and life. Zero tolerance for those who wish change illegally. All are welcome who adhere to the oath.