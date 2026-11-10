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Patriotism takes many forms, from the outwardly mundane to the extraordinary. It’s the simple act of saluting the flag at Veterans Day parades. It’s the determination to wait for hours in long lines to vote. This is what we saw last Tuesday and what can save our democracy from authoritarianism. But at its essence, patriotism is courage.

It’s the courage to put on the uniform and serve many months in distant lands, away from home and family while living in miserable conditions. It’s the strength to face times of sheer terror and the stamina to endure seemingly interminable periods of boredom.

Patriotism is the fortitude to speak out when the government takes actions that are in diametric opposition to the cherished principles of our Constitution. This is particularly true when it’s unpopular to do so.

It’s the courage and wisdom to rise above political ideology and get involved whenever your country needs help.

Dan Gipple

Southeast side