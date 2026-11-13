This election was an historic victory for Democracy. Now we need to move forward in a positive sense. There needs to be investigations into the graft and political malfeasance which drove this election results. BUT, political dog and pony shows in either house isn’t the way forward. Take the result of proper investigations and apply that to the needs the electorate expressed: affordability, healthcare, stopping endless wars, executive branch’s failure to follow thru on issues Congress approved and funded, e.g., the infrastructure act. Draft legislation detailing ethical behavior, Congresses leadership re: issues such as tariff policy, the limits of the Executive Branch to slow walk legislation. Present the results of these investigations in carefully crafted bills and promote those bills in a way the people understand. Do not turn this election into a revenge cycle or what was won will be squandered!