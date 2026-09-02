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Trump won’t admit his personally selected crony botched the Reflecting Pool job. He blames imaginary

vandals, and the Park Service, DC prosecutor, and Interior Secretary echo his lie. When the cases against the supposed vandals go to court, where facts and evidence matter, the DC prosecutor ends up admitting incompetence was the cause.

Trump won’t admit his Iran war is a disaster for our reputation, economy, and weapons supply. His Cabinet

and Republican Congress go along with his posturing. The cost is 100 billion and rising.

Trump won’t admit he lost the 2020 election. Although that election was litigated, scrutinized, and declared

valid by his own appointees, DHS was recently tasked with finding votes from illegal immigrants. Propublica

has a detailed report describing this massive effort. After months of investigation, only a couple dozen

potential cases have been identified.

Repeatedly, the whole government responds to “prove” Trump’s ego-saving lies, wasting massive amounts of money and diverting personnel from their proper work. What an incredible waste!

Barbara Hall

Midtown