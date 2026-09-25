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Once again, Trump is obsessing about Mount Rushmore. This time he has urged South Dakota governor Larry Rhoden to sculpt his face into the mountain.

So, what is driving this psychologically? One of the characteristics of antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) is a distorted sense of identity, where the person feels vastly superior to that of mere humans. It’s a delusional self-image known as grandiosity. There’s a feeling of omnipotence, although it’s totally unrealistic. In his mind he feels he deserves the status afforded to the greatest leaders of the nation, by having his image etched in stone.

His mental state is destructive for many reasons, with his Mt Rushmore obsession being only one of these reasons. ASPD is not some minor mental aberration that we can just ignore. His continuing as POTUS needs to be addressed immediately.

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills