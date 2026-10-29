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As a Goldwater fiscal conservative all my life, Humpty Trumpty has turned me towards knocking all his lackeys off the wall. He will go by himself.

I do not need to illuminate all the reasons why. They are obvious as the polls and all the current events show. If you do not agree, you need to read no further.

His flock that have their head in the sand, need to be voted out of office next month, thus causing a sudden pause in the MAGA movement.

The Republicans will need to find a candidate that myself, and others like me, who do not like Pete and the other Trump “basket of deployables,” can support. Anybody that supports Humpty Trumpty is out of the question.

I personally knew Barry Goldwater and as he forced Nixon to resign, he would gladly throw Trump out of his airplane.

MAGA is finished. Bring America back to where we were before the chaos with sound fiscal policies, not knee-jerk punitive tariffs and the like.

Ed LeGendre

East side