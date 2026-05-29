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The Office of Government Ethics just released a disclosure that President Trump conducted more than 3,600 trades with a combined vale of over $750 million in Jan thru March of 2026. Many of these trades were in securities in companies over which The President has influence. Add to that the trading that STILL goes on in Congress ($213 million to-date in 2026) by our representatives in companies under the direct purview of their respective committees and it’s not a pretty picture.

Any attempts to get legislation through Congress to ban trading by members of Congress has been stalled by Speaker Johnson. There is bipartisan support for such a ban, including extending it to all public officials, but not enough to get by that roadblock.

Just add this to the other corruption in Washington at the moment. The rest of the country is sinking (excluding the other plutocrats, of course), but not our elected officials!

Nancy Atherton

Foothills