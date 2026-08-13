Our burgeoning Social Democrats are running on a platform of no ICE, no prisons, and very limited law enforcement. Throughout history, 5 to 7 percent of our population commit crimes. With no prisons and no ICE, what will be the fate of the criminals? Can murderers be simply rehabilitated? Will criminals just simply stop their nefarious acts? Will pedophiles vanish or will therapy be effective although history has demonstrated this is not the case. Are we happy with unlimited, uncontested immigration into this country for anyone who wishes to enter the country? With no repercussions for actions, will the country be safer? And what if you are the victim, suck it up? My suggestion is purchasing a pistol while one still can and learn to use it effectively. Then, with hope that pistol will never be used in defense, rest easy because there will be no repercussions or prisons. But wait, I am sure there will be punitive exceptions for those simply trying to protect themselves and their families.