When members of Gen Z have a microphone put in front of them, they mention the same things everyone wants: a good job, medical coverage, to buy a home and safe streets. But like everything good, there is a second side that anyone with an understanding of accounting or budgets understands. Very simply, all the benefits that Gen Z want cost money, but earlier in their lives these expenses were paid by mommy and daddy. The main question comes back to the source of the money. The only option is to raise taxes, but whose taxes? Yours? Remember that taxes require members of the population that can be taxed. New York has learned that driving up taxes causes people to leave and take the tax base with them. Oh wait, California has learned that too. Basically, the Democrats are increasinbg spending and raising taxes while having a smaller population to make the payments. If liberals started taxing their own ignorance there would be lots of money.