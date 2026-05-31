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A week ago I sent in a letter that was about Trump’s $1.76 billion slush fund. I made a joke about Trump suing the Treasury Department because he didn’t like the looks of his photo on the new $250 bill. I figured the premise was so absurd that it would be comical.

Now Scott Bissent has introduced the new Trump $250 bill that will be printed as soon as Congress changes a long standing law. The absurdity of what the Trump Republicans do has no end.

This means I probably shouldn’t send in a satirical letter about Washington DC becoming Trump DC. As bizarre as this sounds, could this be in the planning stages and be implemented if Republicans keep control of congress this fall? I never imagined we would have a $250 bill with a living president on it. Nothing is off the table in their efforts to glorify and appease der Trump. Will we have Mt. Trump Rushmore or Grand Trump Canyon?

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke