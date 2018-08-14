As the Republican primary contest for CD1 appears to be devolving into a mud-slinging contest between candidates Wendy Rogers and State Sen. Steve Smith, I can’t help contrasting candidates Rogers and Smith with the third candidate, Tiffany Shedd. Both Smith and Rogers have left, shall I say, less than accurate robo-call messages on my answering machine. All Tiffany Shed’s electronic and print media focus entirely on her own extensive qualifications and highly down-to-earth, practical plans and ideas for solutions to challenges facing the citizens of the district.
Personal contacts with Tiffany have left the strong conviction that she is the only candidate in the CD1 race who cares deeply about the people of the district and the issues that really matter to them. Thus I would sincerely recommend looking away from the mud-slinging to investigate a candidate who offers a refreshing viewpoint with real solutions: Tiffany Shedd.
John Wellsman
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.