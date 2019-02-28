So why isn’t the US isn’t doing more to address global poverty? The general public drastically overestimates what is being done to address global poverty. Americans incorrectly estimate that 20 percent of the federal budget goes to foreign aid. In reality, less than 1 percent goes to assisting the world’s poor. For political pressure to rise, we need to be aware of our shortcomings.
The U.S. should be preventing 17,000 children from dying each day because the U.S. absolutely can prevent 17,000 children from dying each day. But beyond the humanitarian perspective, the United States has a strategic interest in improving the plight of the world’s poor. We need to be aware of the economic, national security and diplomatic incentives for strong US leadership in addressing global poverty, such as increased export dollars flowing into our country from markets in developing countries.
Isaac Echeverri
Simpsonville, S.C.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.