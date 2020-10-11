 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Star Opinion: 'Yes' on Prop. 481 for PCC
editor's pick

2020 Star Opinion: 'Yes' on Prop. 481 for PCC

Pima Community College automotive technology

Scott Holman, freshman automotive student, works on an engine during an automotive technology class at Pima Community College Downtown.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The following is the opinion and analysis of the Arizona Daily Star’s Editorial Board.

Pima Community College is asking voters to update the amount of money it can spend on students. The answer should be “Yes.”

Prop. 481 doesn’t ask voters for more dollars, but it asks for approval to increase what is known as the “base expenditure limit,” which sets the maximum amount of tax revenues PCC is allowed to spend on operations.

Prop. 481 would increase PCC’s base expenditure limit from roughly $19 million to about $30 million, which is in line with other community college districts in Arizona.

In simple terms, PCC already has the money but it needs Prop. 481 passed so it can be spent.

PCC’s base expenditure limit hasn’t been increased since it was set in fiscal year 1979-80. For perspective, that’s back when “Dallas,” “Dukes of Hazzard” and “M*A*S*H” were in the television Top 10.

The Arizona Daily Star’s Editorial Board supports Prop. 481.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers weigh in on the heavy-weight, undercard fight on this year's ballot: the race for Senate between current Senator Martha McSally and challenger Mark Kelly.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News