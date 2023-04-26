The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people across the country have been covered by Medicaid due to a public health emergency (PHE) declaration enacted in January of 2020. This access to Medicaid has allowed individuals, families, and children to maintain insurance coverage throughout the pandemic and has provided critical healthcare protections to more than 2.4 million children and vulnerable adults in Arizona alone.

With the end of the federal mandate requiring states provide continuous coverage to Medicaid enrollees during the PHE, an estimated 600,000 Arizonians need to update their Medicaid information for themselves or their children to ensure they have continued healthcare coverage, either through Medicaid or other insurance options.

The good news is that many people will remain eligible for Medicaid. However, the renewal process can take time, so individuals should take action now by visiting www.healthearizonaplus.gov.

Our role to play

in maintaining

continued coverageEveryone who is currently receiving Medicaid should check their eligibility and determine if they need to take action to maintain their coverage. We all have an important role to play in ensuring those covered by Medicaid are aware of the steps they need to take to maintain access to continuous healthcare coverage.

Community-based organizations, healthcare providers and non-profits that support individuals on Medicaid are uniquely positioned to help educate people on the importance of the Medicaid renewal process and walk them through it.

By assisting members with updating information online and over the phone, providing English and Spanish informational fliers, and giving people access to internet, computers, and phones, our very own Arizona community-based organizations, like Gellert Health and others, are removing barriers to help people renew their coverage. And to ensure continuous coverage for complex medical and behavioral conditions, these organizations are committed to providing members with health navigation to ensure uninterrupted access to quality care.

While Medicaid renewals are not new, the process may be new for many due to the end of the continuous enrollment requirement. We must work together to educate Arizonians and help them maintain access to healthcare coverage.

Routine care remains foundational for

better healthRegular doctor visits allow individuals to obtain preventive care, critical screenings and the services needed to achieve their best health.

For both children and adults, healthcare delays may mean missed opportunities to better manage chronic conditions, receive timely routine vaccinations or diagnose new conditions, which could negatively impact a person’s long-term health and well-being.

It is critical that we bring awareness to the redeterminations process and other coverage options available to ensure the people of Arizona are able to obtain the routine care they need.

How to stay coveredIn Arizona, the Medicaid program is provided through AHCCCS and its children’s program is called KidsCare, individuals can renew their coverage online at www.healthearizonaplus.gov.

But not everyone has access to the Internet — as many as 32% of Arizonians lack Internet at home. The state provides a phone number that people can call to renew, update their address and have renewal paperwork mailed to them: (855) HEA-PLUS or (855) 432-7587. The call center is open weekdays, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

People who don’t qualify for Medicaid may find that private insurance available through the Marketplace is more affordable than they expected. Options are listed at www.healthcare.gov, and the phone number is (800) 318-2596.

Everyone should have access to high-quality equitable care, without having to worry that they will be unable to afford the bills. It is especially heartbreaking when families avoid annual well visits and routine immunizations for their children because of the costs—and do not realize help is available. At UnitedHealthcare, we are dedicated to supporting our members and connecting all Arizonians with resources to ensure they retain access to the care they need to live healthier lives.