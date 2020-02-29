Fitz's Opinion: Wolf Brown, a rising Native-American comedy star shines over Arizona

“I’m Gila Indian. Back then I called myself ‘The Gilarious Wolf’. Get it? So funny I Pima pants.”

Wolf is a prolific joke writer. He showed me his briefcase stuffed with notebooks, filled with artfully constructed jokes. “When I thought about doing comedy I asked my white friends what they knew about Indians. They said, ‘Geronimo … wagon burners … bows and arrows. What do I know about arrows? I worked at Target for a year.”

Wagon burners?

The first native comic who inspired Wolf was Charlie Hill. Iroquois. Sharp. Raw. Biting. Richard Pryor gave Hill a break in 1977 and put him on his show. We YouTubed Charlie Hill.

You should too.

Wolf showed me a video of his recent club performance. The audience howled with laughter at the big man in the bow tie.

The ideas for bits come easy. “I’ll be working in my suit and tie and a tourist will ask me, ‘Do you live in a tepee? Where is your long hair? What is your spirit animal?’”

“Really? People say that to you?” I pause. “So, ‘Wolf’, what’s my spirit animal?”

He unfurls his middle finger at me. “Bird.”