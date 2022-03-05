Fitz's Opinion: A cartoonist apologizes for gleefully embracing his changing role

I remember projecting cartoon slides from “The Flintstones” and “The Jetsons” with my Kenner GIVE-A-SHOW projector on the ceiling over my bed at night, studying the cartoons of Hanna-Barbera as if they were the works of Michelangelo.

When I was 10, Mom caught me tracing the ladies in a “Frederick’s of Hollywood” lingerie ad on the back of her Photoplay magazine. Anatomical studies, mom.

When I showed mom my sketches for super hero costumes she showed me her ancient sketches of hat designs for Depression-era movie stars she had drawn when she was a little girl. Good steady hand. Definite line work.

The Master Sergeant would charm me by patiently sketching a bucolic autumn scene on any nearby scrap of paper. Three haystacks in a field. A tree’s autumn leaves drifting in front of an October moon. Ghosts dancing around a phantom campfire with teepees in the distance. Pop’s Eden. Draw it again, pop.

Writing this, I am wearing my favorite T-shirt featuring the classic World War II cartoon by Bill Mauldin of a sorrowful American G.I. putting down his lame jeep with his pistol, like a good cowboy ending his beloved companion’s misery. Perhaps this cartoonist is doing the same thing in a sense.