Fitz's Opinion: Never nap after reading Kim Stanley Robinson's "Ministry for the Future"

While the world wasted time resisting reducing carbon, our city planners were planning for this challenging future.

Geoengineers from the UA are in Antarctica, part of an international effort to stop glaciers the size of Everest from slip sliding into the sea by drilling down and extracting the melting water lubricating their slide into earth’s warming, rising ocean. There are a million Hoover Dam-scaled rigs pumping in the dark at the bottom of the world.

The teams of young Tucsonans working there are the Greatest Generation. They have no choice.

Everything we used to quibble over has been outshined by the broiling glare of global warming. In the mid-’20s, villages and towns were hit with lethal levels of high heat and high humidity, locked in by high pressure after historic droughts. Hundreds of thousands died. Chicago, Berlin, New Delhi, Amman, Phoenix. DMAFB’s mission got expanded and assigned to Climate Change Refugee Resettlement.

The North Pole may be gone forever but we are saving the Antarctic while the World Bank is considering adopting the carbon coin to slow the second recession amid our fourth pandemic.

And snowmelt is on my mind.