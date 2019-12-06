Let’s tally cost of those ‘welcomed’ to Tucson
Newly elected Mayor Regina Romero has affirmed Tucson being an “immigrant welcoming community,” not differentiating between legal or undocumented immigrants, so the inference is both. The residents of Tucson just voted overwhelmingly, by 70%, to reject the city becoming a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants. Yet here Romero is with her “welcoming” statement.
As for legal immigrants, the city and county are projecting to spend over $500,000 taking care of Central Americans who were “welcomed” here, using taxpayer monies, coming from either local or federal funding. And Romero is “welcoming” more. Additionally, Romero and the city have enjoined a federal suit against building of the border wall.
Mayor Romero, the Tucson City Council and the Pima Board of Supervisors are comprised of far-left liberal progressives, who are essentially for open borders, for abolishing ICE and decriminalizing illegal entry into the country. Meanwhile, Tucson remains economically challenged and well behind other cities like Phoenix in economic growth, job creation, better wages, etc. That should be Romero’s focus.
Ric Hanson
North side
Reasons to believe we can adapt to warming
Humans are physically inept at overturning natural forces. Trying to stop global warming is akin to spitting into the face of Mother Nature. After all, we know that the Earth has endured similar cycles of heating followed by periods of cooling for past eons. Humans are known to succeed by depending on their brains and imagination to adapt to a changing world, and thereby not only survive, but thrive.
Wouldn’t we be wiser to accept that Earth is going through a period of warming, and spend our time and effort adapting to that change rather than ineffectively trying to stop it? Heat is energy. Let’s use that energy to make changes which will improve our survivability. We should approach the current environmental changes with the attitude that we can adapt to them, which is our natural, human recourse.
Janet Davis
Benson
Give the gift
of a clean future
Some years you know exactly what presents to give your family — Disneyland tickets or a citrus tree for the newlywed’s first home. Nothing is as fulfilling, though, as the presents you make, the ones that come not from just an idea or a click, but from a place in your heart that longs for a deeper connection with your past, with your beloved and their future.
Our gifts are precious because our time and energy are limited. Our vision is not. This year, I invite you to choose gifts that are memorable for your children and will create a bridge from your cherished past to a world that’s not threatened by climate change.
Choose a gift that your grandkids know is valuable. Go to the climate strike with them, work for a price on carbon, write your members of Congress. This year, use your vision to protect their future and their lives!
Jane Conlin
North side
UA football needs someone who cares
This should be the end for coach Kevin Sumlin! He has done nothing to improve Arizona football. Arizona let the right person for the job down, and now Navy is 9-2 on the season. Coach Sumlin is not a Pac-12 coach. How many 4- and 5-star recruits are looking at Arizona football? You can win lots of games with a mix of 3-, 4-, and 5-star recruits but you need a coach like Coach Matt Rhule at Baylor. The only coach who bled red and blue on the field against ASU was coach Chuck Cecil. Maybe it’s time to hire someone who cares about Arizona football.
Dennis Young
Midtown