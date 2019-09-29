Democrats, media must accept Trump’s success
President Trump is a far more honorable man than any journalist who spews their daily poison each and every day to the American people with lies and half-truths, in an effort to destroy the most successful man of our lifetime. Why? Solely because poor criminal Hillary Clinton lost her bid to be president.
When will liberal Democrats wake up from their fantasy world and face reality? We will NEVER be a socialist country and no Democrat has a chance of defeating the strongest and most accomplished president in U.S. history. Liberal Democrats are so blinded by hate, they cannot see that they are destroying their own party. Trump will never be impeached and the House will return to a Republican majority in 2020.
Scott R. Hadley
South side
GOP candidates always have the same symptoms
Re: Sept. 26 special edition “SEPTEMBER TIME MACHINE.”
Thanks to the Star’s offering of pages from history, I learned from the issue of Sept.17, 1940, that Wendell Willkie, running to unseat President Roosevelt, claimed in a campaign speech that FDR had “telephoned Hitler and Mussolini and urged them to sell Czechoslovakia down the river at Munich,” in 1938. In another speech, he asserted that if Roosevelt won, “we would all be living under an American totalitarian government before the third term is finished.”
Willkie is usually treated kindly in history books, but this suggests the possibility that some cicada-like virus can erupt among Republican candidates when elections roll around, and they have trouble staying sane. Symptoms may include paranoid, demented accusations and blustering threats: “Treason!” “Socialism!” “Hatred of America!” “We’re drowning in a sea of debt!” and so on.
Herbert Schneidau
Foothills
Consider the dangers of a Pence presidency
With the impeachment drums beating ever more loudly, the drum beaters should pause and consider what would happen if they are successful. You cannot get rid of an administration by removing the president. Mike Pence would become president. Pence has been a lifelong ultra conservative, with ties to evangelical and various conservative groups whose avowed agenda is to roll back women’s rights, gay rights, minority rights, and bring about a return to the culture and social values of the 1950s.
Pence has been Trump’s conduit to these organizations from the get-go and has been the behind-the-scenes promoter of these conservative agendas. Anyone in favor of impeachment should look up and read the Oct. 23, 2017, New Yorker Magazine article “The Danger of President Pence.” Sometimes it’s just better to stay with the devil you know than the devil you don’t, no matter how distasteful.
Alex Rycar
Midtown
Trump, Giuliani, Barr must all be dealt with
I just finished reading the full whistleblower report this morning, and it’s crystal clear that President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Bill Barr are all guilty of serious crimes.
The only rational option going forward is to, 1) impeach Trump as soon as possible, and remove him from office before he does any more damage. 2) remove Barr from office and, 3) prosecute Giuliani.
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
Coverage on players will boost Wildcats
As a suggestion to help Adia Barnes get all the attention she deserves for her team, it would be great if PJ Brown writes an article on each player, especially the new ones. Then an update article could be done before Pac-12 play starts.
I have personally found that getting to know these young women as people, as well as players, gets the community much more vested in their success.
And this will probably guarantee the best attendance possible, as well as the best readership.
As someone in Adia’s inner circle, I guarantee you that this team is magical, and will get to at least the Sweet 16 during March Madness!
Sharon Corben
Oro Valley
We’ll miss Erik Agard, but good luck!
Thursday was always special due to Erik Agard’s creative and challenging puzzles. We always learned something from them. Best wishes to Erik and the new challenges that await him and his puzzle solvers.
Bud and Brian Dragoo
Sierra Vista
Martin does not speak for my faith community
Re: the Sept. 26 opinion piece “Which truth will prevail in TUSD curriculum showdown?”
After reading Doug Martin’s oped, I puzzled over his claim to speak for “the faith community.” I’ve been a faltering, fallible follower of Jesus all my 80+ years and he doesn’t speak for me, for my family, for my congregation. I’ll speak only for myself, as a human being who has known, loved, played, prayed, rejoiced with and mourned for LGBTQ people.
Some of my good friends are same-gender couples whose unions are surely blessed by God.
I have known transgender people and don’t pretend to understand how a person recognizes and deals with the discrepancy between their biological identity and their sense of who they really are.
But I recognize how little I understand, and I accept them as they are because I believe with Jesus that they are my neighbors to be loved as myself. And so are the folks at TUSD who are struggling with how to teach the facts of life as fully human beings to the kids we entrust to them.
Frank Bergen, priest associate, St. Matthew’s Tucson
Northeast side