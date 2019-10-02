Resources are key
in mental health
Re: the Sept. 29 twin pieces “Mental illness: Tucson family struggles to get help.”
My praise and gratitude go out to Rose and Jay Tucker, who wrote about their experience with mental illness and the failure of the health-care community to serve them. I am also thankful to the Arizona Daily Star for publishing their stories. Educating the public and policy makers is perhaps the best way to promote awareness and reduce the stigma of mental illness.
Medication and psychotherapy are the most effective ways to deal with it. Unfortunately, people often wind up in hospitals or prisons because we fail to provide preventative care for the mentally ill. People can call the Community Wide Crisis Line at 520-622-6000 for an immediate, severe crisis, or the Hope Inc. Warm Line at 520-770-9909 for someone to talk to for emotional support.
Hopefully, from there, individuals will be directed to adequate resources. We’ve got to provide support for people like Jay. His situation is heartbreaking, and I know we can do better.
Melinda Rogers, retired ER nurse
East side
A different kind of party
Re: the Sept. 30 article “Parking crackdown puts damper on daily ‘party’ at Tumamoc Hill.”
“I understand that during the daytime if they have a lot of patients that can’t park trying to go to a doctor’s appointment. But after they close at 5 o’clock, why don’t they allow them to park?” Santamaria said. “That’s when it gets more packed over here. I don’t understand that, they should have some extra parking for people here.”
Private property owners are afforded the same rights as everyone else including this individual. Why does this individual not encourage other people to park at her own home and ride-share? Maybe they can park in her yard after hours? Quid Pro Quo.
Gary Shandale
West side
Some alternatives
to parking at Tumamoc
Re: the Sept. 30 Road Runner column “Parking crackdown puts damper on daily ‘party’ at Tumamoc Hill.”
How many of those thousand people per day who walk Tumamoc Hill arrive there in cars. Ninety-nine percent? Could that percentage be reduced, maybe? There are options besides the use of private motor vehicles, and the need for parking.
Not only are there excellent bike racks at the base of the hill, AND a TuGo yellow bike docking station, but two different SunTran routes stop at Silverbell and St. Mary’s roads, VERY close by. Even walking to and from bus stops is more exercise than getting in and out of a car (and better for the environment). Or, “I need to stretch my legs, let’s drive over to the Hill.”
Leo Mellon
Downtown
Seems legit
My name is Donald Trump. I am a very rich man, just ask me. I want to be your president. Since I am a very rich man, just ask me, you know that I will place the needs of the country before my own. As a very rich man, a fact that you can confirm by asking me, you know that I can be trusted; just ask me if you are not sure.
Other recent presidents had to provide evidence of their wealth and indication that they have no conflicts of interest. I on the other hand, have no need to provide such information as I am a very rich man and can be trusted, just ask me.
You may hear contrary information about me, but the sources will always be by definition, “Fake News.” Just ask me.
Sidney Owsowitz
Northwest side
To gain the world, but lose your soul
Being a U.S. Senator or a member of the House of Representatives must be the greatest job in the world. If it weren’t, why would so many be willing to jettison their principles to keep their job?
As a voter, I send my representatives to Washington to reflect my interests but also to represent the best interests of our country. Certainly, there are risks; furious tweets, angry lobbyists, or even some unhappy constituents. In the face of this, courage is required.
So many have risked their lives to defend the principles on which this country was built; I am asking them to risk only their job. This is not too much to ask. To quote Jeff Flake, “Trust me when I say that you can go elsewhere for a job. But you cannot go elsewhere for a soul.”
John Warshawer
Foothills
Mental health and law enforcement
Re: the Sept. 29 OpEd pieces “Mental illness: Tucson family struggles to get help.”
My son experienced mental-health episodes in his late 20s, and we had a neighbor who decided to start contacting Pima County Sherriff’s Department (PCSD) whenever our son looked odd or stressed. PCSD never corroborated any interaction or contact between my son and these people. The swarm of deputies, asking questions and making inappropriate statements was heartbreaking.
PCSD did not send out mental-health trained deputies because they don’t have many. They also wear no body cameras, do not have dash cameras in their cars, nor is there civilian oversight.
I sought advice from the PCSD Mental Health Team. Two detectives came to our home. They asked why my adult son lived with us. They asked for protected medical information. They told me that every call was a suspicious criminal activity call to them.
Law enforcement needs mental-health guidelines. Budgets and support for mental-health calls should go to a qualified agency whether you are in the city or county. That is not the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Marlene Hudson
East side
A true young champion
On Sunday, Sept. 29, in Napa, California, a young African American golfer taught us what it truly means to be an American. His grandfather, from whom he learned the game, is battling Stage 4 stomach cancer, so Cameron Champ played in a PGA tournament with a heavy heart.
But he also played with the honor and decency his Papa Mack modeled for him. When he missed a crucial putt, he did not angrily tweet that the pin placement was unfair. When his closest rival drew into a tie with him on the last hole, he did not call him a cheater or a liar. Instead, he dug down deep and persevered just as his grandfather had done when he faced racial prejudice on his return home after nobly serving in Vietnam.
Cameron showed us that a true American is not one who puts his/her tawdry political agenda ahead of human dignity, but one who carries himself/herself with poise and grace. This is what a REAL champ looks like.
Claire and Jerry Drozd
Northwest side
Whistleblower needs protection
The President takes an oath. Federal employees do, too, and have many rules regulating their duties and actions. If a federal employee commits a crime in doing their duties, they can be terminated. They can also be fired if they witness a crime in the federal workplace and fail to report it.
Years ago, when federal employees performed their sworn duty of reporting crimes or deficiencies in the federal service, they were often punished or fired by their supervisors or managers, sometimes going as far as calling them spies, traitors, or accusing them of treason. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, right, we used to handle them a little differently than we do now.”
The Whistleblower Protection Act protects federal workers who report an activity or possible activity constituting a violation of law, rules, regulations or gross waste of funds, abuse of authority or danger to public safety. It was needed then! It’s needed now.
Randall Eshpeter
Northwest side