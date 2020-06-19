Letters to the Editor

Liberal letter writers ignore protester violence
We have had violent protests in the streets for several nights. Businesses across the country have been looted, burned and numerous police officers severely injured. But none of this apparently matters to Democrats reading the Star, who instead accuse Donald Trump of inciting violence. Maybe they are ignorant that across the street from the White House in Lafayette Park, rioters threw Molotov cocktails, torching the historic St. John’s church.
Fifty Secret Service personnel were injured over two days. Democrats are so consumed with hate for Trump that they cannot even see who the bad actors are. Yes, there are peaceful protests, but many have turned violent, and liberal mayors and governors did not initially adequately crack down on them. Trump rightly gave them a “get some spine” lecture to get their cities under control.
Democrats seem to have more sympathy for the rioters than for hundreds of business owners across the country, including in Tucson, which has seen properties damaged and officers injured. Let’s see some letters written by Democrats condemning that!
Frank Marshal
Northwest side
Trump misunderstands the country he serves
From their statements and actions of recent days, it has become clear that Donald Trump and the flunkies surrounding him are living in a dark and dystopian alternate universe entirely separate from that inhabited by most Americans.
The secretary of defense has described American cities as a “battlespace,” which must be “dominated” by heavily armed troops and helicopters. President Trump, after hiding from demonstrators in an underground bunker, tweeted out dire threats against the rioters and looters supposedly rampaging across the country.
Meanwhile, in the real world, we have seen those “rioters” talking and shaking hands with police, as well as hugging, kneeling and singing together and, in at least one instance, dancing together in the street.
A sight like that might well be enough to send Trump scurrying back into his bunker.
George Hearn
Southwest side
Some seniors
also disenfranchised
I am writing in response to the many moving statements about the disenfranchised residents of our country, and perhaps the world.
There is another group that is rarely mentioned, namely our seniors, who normally serve our country with numerous volunteer hours. Those seniors, of which I am one, particularly those living in senior housing, do not have their voices heard.
Our lives are being dictated by the corporate world, whose members make a profit on us, while thinking they are acting on our behalf. How many of them have ever asked our feelings and what we want or need? Unfortunately many seniors can no longer stand for themselves, but others of us do care, and will stand for them.
Barbara Borenstein
North side
Conservative letters are paradoxical
Re: the June 12 letter “Conservative letters rarely seen in Star.”
For perhaps the fifth or sixth time in the previous year, the Star has printed a letter from a conservative writer alleging that the editorial page does not print conservative letters. I wonder, then, how it is simultaneously possible that the Star does not publish letters from conservative writers and that letters decrying the supposed lack of conservative voices continue to be published?
This aside, if the writers who continue to insist that the paper is unfairly biased do not enjoy reading it, they should feel free to stop subscribing and instead read a more “conservative” paper like the Republic — or start their own. Please, either stop reading or stop complaining.
Gene Zagona
Midtown
Conover’s opponents represent status quo
As a retired UA law professor, I support Laura Conover for Pima County attorney. Ms. Conover was my student, and for 18 years I have followed her career closely. She is talented, experienced, well respected, thoughtful and deeply decent.
Conover knows how our current county criminal-justice system ruins lives, fractures families and destroys neighborhoods. She knows how we spend millions to lock people up while pinching pennies in education, drug treatment and after-school programs. She cares deeply about victims and is no Pollyanna when it comes to violent crime.
Conover’s opponents are both longtime prosecutors who have spent their careers supporting mandatory sentences, rigid charging policies, and budget priorities that place our county among the nation’s leaders in mass incarceration. This failure of imagination and action is unacceptable.
For a change here in Pima County, I will vote for Laura Conover.
Suzanne Rabe
Midtown
Democrats will fight GOP police reforms
Yes, Democrats in the House of Representatives have crafted a police reform bill that they likely will soon vote on and pass. But that is where it will stop!
President Trump has announced an executive order related to police reform, but he said it was just a start and would like to see legislation done on it.
The Republican-controlled Senate has its own bill, but partisans like Sen. Chuck Schumer will reject it. Republicans may offer a compromise, and it will be rejected also. Why?
Because Democrats in Congress do not want to give Trump a win on enacting police reform just before the election. It helps his reelection chances. They know that, so in the end, they will reject any police reform package.
However, Trump has the bully pulpit, especially at rallies, and will slam Democrats and Joe Biden for being obstructionists to enacting legislation that benefits minority communities.
Aida Reed
North side
Fatty Snax Deli
is now plant-based
In Sunday’s Arizona Daily Star, the carton “Mutts” by Patrick McDonnell caught my attention as it portrayed a deli owner looking into the face and eyes of rescued farm animals — a cow, a pig and a chicken; later in his deli he laid his head down and cried. Whatever the reason, his deli is now plant-based without the needless slaughter of farm animals.
The COVID-19 virus has devastated the entire planet and has made working in meatpacking plants particularly dangerous for all workers. As we changed our sources of energy production, so to must we change our source of meat production.
This is the right time to slowly phase out and decrease the animals that are bred for slaughter and replace them with technology that produces plant-based meats and other products.
Richard Rebl
East side
Biden needs
a checkup
On Wednesday, June 17, Joe Biden gave a bizarre televised presentation on COVID-19 attacking Donald Trump’s handling of it. Biden appeared frail and at times slurring his words and getting them mixed up.
He finished by closing his notes and abruptly walking off stage, not taking any questions from reporters who were there. Strange!
This is not the first time for Joe. He has had many gaffes, memory lapses and has confused things. He needs to be evaluated and given a cognitive memory test! Biden is seeking a female running mate, thought to be of utmost importance because some people do not think he can finish a term in office.
One person being seriously considered is Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, a black woman, who within 24 hours deemed the shooting of a black man by a white officer a murder. The district attorney has filed a litany of ridiculous felony charges against the officer that I believe are politically motivated and out of fear of rioting.
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Please don’t make public health a fight
“Governor backs down, allows Tucson, other locales to mandate mask-wearing.”
That is the headline I am reading as the governor is making a great decision to allow mayors of Arizona to institute their own mask wearing policies. Please do not increase the combativeness of public health issues by using wording like “Governor backs down.”
We need to encourage good decisions as a state and not create an environment where there are winners and losers in the public-health policy debate. Thanks for all the hard work on keeping us up to date on COVID-19!
Scott Zawilski
Foothills
Trump election materials are sourced from China
In her current TV ads, Sen. Martha McSally is touting her efforts to bring jobs back from China. She might look within her own GOP house if that is her claim. Starting at the top with the Trump family, whose manufacturing lines are made in China, including his 2020 campaign materials.
Far more money is going to China to support Trump’s campaign than is involved in Mark k Kelly’s dealing. McSallys that live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, though that is once again her campaign modus operandi, since in my opinion she has no achievements to offer to the Arizona electorate.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
TPD needs more,
not fewer, officers
I am a firm believer in the Black Lives Matter movement. What I cannot support, is the “defund the police” movement when it relates to TPD.
For more than three years now, I have been a volunteer role player for TPD. I have helped in the training of recruits, regular officers (AOTs), police sergeants and SWAT officers. I have been a homeless person, mentally ill, drunk, both a domestic violence victim and perpetrator, a witness, a protester, a gunshot victim and suicidal. The training of TPD recruits and officers is extensive. Unfortunately, over the last year, I have seen a reduction of AOT training due to budget concerns.
The vast majority of TPD officers that I have met and trained with love their jobs. I have also come to realize that there are not enough officers on the TPD force to do the job that everyone wants to do. Defunding TPD will not help that situation. There are other ways to accomplish what the defund-the-police movement wants to accomplish.
Lyle Marcks
Midtown
Thanks, mayor,
for requiring masks
Thanks to Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council for mandating masks in public places. This should apply to all of Pima County.
The Arizona Daily Star has provided a public service in the past in printing a comparative shopping list at Thanksgiving in regard to food costs. Perhaps a weekly shopping guide of food stores in regard to mask compliance by both employees and shoppers would enhance compliance.
John Hughes
Northeast side
A small inconvenience for the greater good
Thank you Mayor Regina Romero for working to make masks mandatory when in public. I will feel so much safer going out for all my essentials. I am horrified by anyone who thinks making them wear a mask takes away their freedom.
Nobody should be free to endanger the life of anyone else. Remember everyone who gave their lives to preserve freedom for us all. Every real American citizen should be proud to suffer a little inconvenience to protect America and promote economic recovery and personal security.
Margaret Fusari
West side
President unwittingly boosts Bolton book sales
Donald Trump definitely knows how to sell books. First, announce that it has classified information. If that doesn’t get enough attention, then second, announce that you are trying to get a court injunction through the Department of Justice.
That should definitely make it sell!
He knows a lot about “The Art of the Deal.” Reverse psychology ... not so much.
David Hatch
Southeast side
What will the city
mandate next?
The city of Tucson is requiring masks to be worn by everyone when out in public, which is unconstitutional. It violates individuals’ “right to refuse treatment.”
And 100% of Tucson’s entire population are not a threat to the community. The city and state do not have the right to impose such an unconstitutional law.
What’s the city going to demand next: mandatory sterilizations? Mandatory vaccines and medical treatments, regardless of individual’s right to refuse?
This law is unconstitutional and violates citizens’ rights.
Richard Loyal French
East side
