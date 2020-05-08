Casinos should reopen without all the smoking
I want to thank the local casinos for putting people’s health before profits. It was very good of them to close during the coronavirus pandemic. Maybe when they reopen they will realize that second-hand smoke is also a health risk? Please reopen as non-smoking establishments.
Marjorie Ford Nenadich
Midtown
The difference between ‘fake news,’ journalism
Tired of hearing the label of “fake news?” Me too. Follow this. A journalist provides material that consists of a direct presentation of facts or occurrences with little attempt at analysis or interpretation. Most agree. All other presentations to you are likely to have been generated by someone who, more often than not, wants to convince you of what they believe. Opinion columnists, editorial writers, letters to the editor, etc. Therein lies the difference.
So when some folks, motivated by politics for example, refer to writings, broadcasts or postings as “fake news,” it’s likely to be little more than someone’s opinion. One with which we may not agree. Forget the label, let it slide. Look to an old saying from a famous monk: Have the tolerance to accept that which you cannot change, the courage to change that which you can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Fake news? Journalists? Know the difference.
Don Weaver
Midtown
We should work toward a national health system
Capitalism and individualism have helped the U.S. gain unheard-of wealth, and the role of government in an individual’s life should be only as much as necessary. However, there are issues too important to leave to individual or business initiatives. It is time for a national health system!
Such a system would offer the following advantages: Hospitals and clinics could share expensive medical equipment, alleviating the duplication that is now the case; supplies could be more equitably distributed; infections could be more easily traced; a centralized data collection system could facilitate a faster response; bulk purchasing of medications would save considerable money; hospitals could be assigned to offer non-essential services that would not interfere with pandemic control. The Constitution declares the promotion of “the general welfare” of the people among the roles of government. The Declaration of Independence lists “the pursuit of happiness” as an unalienable right. Every American must have access to affordable, accessible and high quality health care. How can we pursue happiness without it?
Renate Schulz
Northwest side
Biden may not be best choice to handle virus
I’ve seen many letters castigating President Trump. Many well-deserved. However, next year Joe Biden could be president. In your heart of hearts does anyone believe he could handle this crisis better? I have my doubts and am in a quandary come November.
Mark Moral
Northeast side
Conspiracy theories aim to divide us
Re: the April 22 article “Misinformation flourishes in online protest groups.”
I hope people saw the excellent article by reporter Amanda Seitz on the campaign of misinformation about COVID-19 and its ready acceptance by a certain segment of the population. Especially worrisome is the quote in the last paragraph: “Nearly identical claims are also being posted across multiple platforms ...suggesting that the misinformation is orchestrated on some level.”
These are indeed trying times, but we have gotten through worse times in our national history in good part by our cohesiveness and compassion for each other.
The credulous acceptance of conspiracy theories likely promulgated by hostile foreign sources only serves to divide us. One should be cautious to believe the worst of our fellow citizens, of the health care authorities who are honestly trying to keep us safe, or of the political leaders who have the courage to close things down when political expediency would dictate otherwise. We are better than that.
Abraham R. Byrd III
North side
Trump’s ineptitude is painful to watch
You know we’re in trouble when an executive from the company that makes Lysol disinfectant must make a statement advising us not to ingest or inject their product, after President Trump’s incredible speculation that this might be a way to combat the virus in those infected.
You couldn’t make this stuff up. We have on our hands the perfect storm, an easily spread, deadly virus with no vaccine, combined with an anti-science “leader” whose ineptitude is colossal. This combination has worked to the advantage of the virus. Now we’re seeing the deadly consequences.
Other countries are experiencing far fewer deaths in ratio to population, due to early strong leadership, adequate testing and strict containment measures. It’s painful to watch our medical and scientific experts try to present the truth under pressure to mislead and whitewash. This is Trump’s biggest failure yet and he should pay the price next November.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Americans deserve better than Trump
In response to the stimulus check with Trump’s signature on it, you can be assured it was borrowed money. Even the “great” economy was juiced by nearly a trillion dollars a year borrowed from future generations.
Trump is the last person on whom the country should bestow the obligation of digging us out of “his” four years of failures, with the handling of the coronavirus on top. We need a president willing to work for ALL Americans, one who will surround himself with knowledgeable, competent people, one who believes in a strong and just government. We need one who will repair relations with our allies; one who accepts his responsibilities ... and does not feel the need to always blame others. The American people did not want a “King.”
Ted & Emily Morrison
Midtown
McSally hits new low with Trump devotion
Re: the May 3 article “McSally: Together, we will prevail over COVID-19.”
Sen. Martha McSally continues to show the depths she will go to in seeking public office. She talks about the need to hold China accountable, the “talking point” of Trump and his Fox propaganda machine. In fact, while the virus originated in China, on Jan. 20 the Chinese government went on national TV to confirm that there was a virus outbreak in Wuhan with human transmission. The WHO warned on Jan. 22 that there was a dangerous virus emergency in China, declaring on Jan. 30 a public-health emergency of international concern. Concern about the virus was included in the “President’s Daily Briefings” in early January.
Clearly, desperately, McSally has joined Trump in his strategy to take credit for the success of others and refuse to take responsibility for his own mistakes. No Ms. McSally, we are not victims of a Chinese conspiracy. We are victims of this corrupt administration.
Robin Steinberg
Midtown
I shouldn’t have to go to a store to get TP
Seeing as no one is brave enough to handle this topic, guess I will! We are senior citizens and there always was enough toilet paper to go around before the coronavirus. There are no more people than before and we are not using more of it. So why is there no toilet paper to be found?
As senior citizens, we do not want to go into the stores, so we ordered delivery. We received only about one-half of the order. So, we ordered pickup and got most of the order. However, if we want toilet paper, we must go into the store to pick it up! Why? We are senior citizens and do not want to go into the store! What don’t the stores understand about that? So, can someone tell us senior citizens WHY we must go into the store just to get toilet paper?
Sandra Fatovich
East side
Trump, Biden cases are noncomparable
I’m afraid I have to disappoint the gentleman in today’s Star who equated the sexual harassment accusation against Biden with the many sexual harassment accusations versus Trump. One woman versus over 20 women. No written record versus signed checks. Legislation supporting women’s issues versus a “Grab them by the #####” recording. A story that has changed dramatically as soon as Biden became the presumptive nominee versus a string of NDAs that go back years. The only thing that makes me squirm is watching Trump bully, brag and embarrass this country on the world stage. He’s let us down bigly time. Vote the circus out this November.
Susan Miller-Pinhey
Foothills
A letter of gratitude to President Trump
Thank you President Trump for all that you and your administration have done and are continuing to do assisting American citizens in time of crisis.
In our local newspaper, the Arizona Daily Star, the bold print reads that now Tucson must “get creative” in allocating the $95 million in CARES funds.
Having lived in Chicago for 25 years and Tucson now 32 years, I understand what Democrats mean by “get creative.” They will do everything they can to disguise where the money is wasted on projects not intended. I ask you to please carefully scrutinize the accounting of any federal tax money spent by the city of Tucson and Pima County .
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Give Trump 100% of the credit he’s due
Re: the May 4 letter “Give Trump 2% of the credit.”
The letter writer criticized Trump for having supplied only 100 ventilators to Arizona, whereas they had originally requested 5,000. Therefore Trump gets only 2% of the credit. I refer the writer to the Arizona Department of Health website, which shows that on May 3, Arizona had 509 ventilators in use, which represents 29% of the available ventilators. I give our president 100% credit for supplying more ventilators than were needed. The same is true for all the other states.
Gilmore Tostengard
Oro Valley
Dems reveal hypocrisy with Biden assault case
Tara Reade has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault when she worked at his office in 1993. A total of four people have been found relating Reade’s story to them. One was a neighbor, Lynda LaCasse, a professional associate, Lorraine Sanchez, and two anonymous sources found by the Associated Press. Then there was Reade’s mother contacting Larry King on CNN about her daughter’s issues with a senator and not knowing how or to whom to report it. There is much more corroboration here about Reade’s story than there was about Democrat Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which supposedly happened decades before while in high school. Nobody corroborated her accusations. Another woman accused Kavanaugh, but her story was debunked and she was presented by now disgraced and federally indicted attorney Michael Avenatti. An FBI investigation did not substantiate the allegations. Democrats fully believed these stories against Kavanaugh and Democratic senators on the Judicial Committee, including Biden VP hopeful Kamala Harris, voted against him.
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Ducey must do better with Arizona prisons
Re: the May 3 article “Gilbert man moves to recall Ducey over virus restriction.”
Gov. Doug Ducey has done nothing to improve health care in the prison system and doesn’t allow releases for prisoners, even if they are doing good. Whether they’re violent or nonviolent, the good ones deserve a second chance.
Dean Al
Northwest side
Dems’ double standard is now on full display
Democrats continually attack Trump for lying, abuse of women, being temperamental and being a bully. Well now their own candidate, Joe Biden, mirrors those same standards. Biden is well-known for his litany of gaffes. Biden has been accused by several women of inappropriate conduct, not just by Tara Reade. Biden is temperamental and a bully, as displayed by his rants at some attendees of his campaign rallies. These are all things that Democrats have said disqualified Trump from being president. Of course, Democrats now ignore these aspects of Biden. Why? Because what really matters to voters is the candidate’s stances on issues and their political philosophy. If a Trump supporter says that they may dislike him personally but support him because of his positions on issues, they are ridiculed by Democrats. It’s so ironic now that Democrats have a candidate whose personal traits almost mirror those of Trump!
Aida Reed
Midtown
Health officials’ actions paint disturbing picture
We should be disturbed by the State Health Department’s backing away from academic models of COVID-19 disease progression and mortality prediction. I suspect a decision largely influenced by our governor. As the president often says; “Let’s see what happens.”
Well, let’s see what happens when we cannot do enough tests for screening and diagnosis; and when small rural hospitals with minimal staff and life sustaining equipment get filled up with farm workers and nursing home residents needing intensive care; and when food production, distribution and supply chains begin to collapse; and when overworked front-line physicians, nurses, technicians and support staff just get tired and sick and say “Enough, I’m quitting!”
Then it will be too late for these irresponsible and short-sighted poor excuses for public servants and their know-nothing supporters. The saddest thing is that we’ll all go down together because of their errors and mistakes.
Paul Waugaman
East side
