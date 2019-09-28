At least Nixon had the sense to resign
History sure has a funny way of repeating itself. A “summary” of a telephone call is reminiscent of a large amount of missing minutes on a tape recording of a prior liar who served as president. It surprises me how rarely “Cadet Bone Spurs” is compared to “Tricky Dick.” Both tried to manipulate the media with lies and half-truths. Both considered the media as an enemy. At least Tricky Dick had an ego that let him resign prior to getting impeached while knowing full well that he would be pardoned.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Hospital won’t provide an itemized statement
My husband had surgery at St. Joseph’s Hospital in May of 2018. In August of this year we received a bill from the surgical assistant for almost $500. Surprise! Apparently, the assistant was not on my husband’s insurance. It seems to me that it would be better patient care to have all members of the surgical team approved by insurance before proceeding on a scheduled, not emergent, surgery. Additionally, after his hospitalization, we requested an itemized statement from the hospital, numerous times. To this date, we have never received one. Surprise!
Leslie Harris
Southwest side
With scooters, anything goes
You can’t drive while on the phone, must wear a seatbelt, and have car seats for kids. Drive the limit and wear a helmet on a bike. Just kidding, rent a scooter left around town in front of anyone’s property.
Mike Allen
Midtown
And Trump is
the guilty one?
Hunter Biden collecting $50,000 a month from a Ukraine energy company when his primary qualification was his dad being vice president. Vice President Joe Biden getting a prosecutor fired for prosecuting the Ukraine energy company, or risk possibly getting their U.S. subsidies withheld. President Trump urging the new Ukraine president to investigate the issue further or possibly get U.S. subsidies withheld. An intelligence person listening into the president’s phone calls with other countries’ presidents and reporting on what was said to an intelligence community that is clearly suspect.
And now a Democratic House spending huge amounts of money and time on an impeachment process that is going nowhere because of a Republican Senate. What is happening to issues that effect the public like immigration, energy, safety? Is this what partisanship accomplishes? How did we get here?
Dave Locey
Foothills
Expanding along with Tucson
Re: the Sept. 15 article “City’s shifting center speaks to Tucson’s story of expansion.”
What a fascinating piece on how Tucson has expanded over the years. I grew up attending the Christian Science Church at Country Club Road and Fifth Street, which was once at the geographic center of Tucson. As noted, that old building has now been replaced by infill condos.
But a church is not its building; and the congregation remains active in its new space a few blocks over, near Speedway and Alvernon Way. The real challenge has been to live up to our deepest values and grow spiritually right along with our town’s expansion, beyond current limits. What church has meant in my own life is learning to love. In the long run, that’s what holds a community together, and it’s what makes churches, synagogues, mosques, and other religious communities meaningful in a city.
Diane R. Hanover
Picture Rocks
Trump runs risk of blackmail
What if the Russians recorded the phone call, as is likely? Then, had the hush-up succeeded, and Putin found that the document had been buried in a classified safe? Can you imagine the conversation between Putin and Trump at their next meeting after Trump orders all our interpreters out?
“I want you to find a way to remove U.S. sanctions before the election, or the conversation and your classification of it will be made public, just as I did with the Democratic emails.” Blackmail would have been reversed. The issue is less that Donald Trump defied the constitution, and more that he is so incompetent that he let the country suffer the risk he would be blackmailed. That is why we need to have him removed.
Nevile Woolf
Northeast side
Boxing’s brutality
leaves trail of victims
If we want to do something about violence in our country a good place to start would be to stop human-fighting (boxing, MMA, or a any activity where the point is to hurt somebody). Everyone knows this is wrong. It is cruel, barbaric and should have gone the way of slavery and human sacrifice.
I believe the reason it still goes on is many people have a strong urge to watch people get hurt and a few feel the need to participate. Today we have amazing action movies and video games to help satisfy that thirst for violence. Nobody gets hurt.
Lets quit being gladiators and spectators. Enforce assault laws and stop sending fighters to the Olympics. Then we can tell our kids it is never OK to hurt people. I am an old white guy that grew up with two men in their 20s that died in one week from beatings they took in boxing rings. Yet we call it a “sport” and keep doing it.
Robert McNeil
Midtown
Trump’s smearing of whistleblower
The popular vote loser in the White House has started his latest smear campaign and witness intimidation against the courageous whistleblower who brought to light Trump’s latest abuse of power in trying to extort foreign interference in our presidential election by withholding military aid to Ukraine until Ukraine would produce lies to harm one of Trump’s political opponents, and then hide the records of his corruption on a secret server.
Trump then told reporters on Sept. 20: “I don’t know the identity of the whistleblower, I just hear it’s a partisan person, meaning it comes from another party, but I don’t have any idea.”
Won’t it be nice to soon have a president who will talk about what she knows, rather than a seriously disturbed man who constantly tells us he doesn’t know what he’s talking about?
Grant Winston
Marana