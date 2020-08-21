Letters to the Editor

Biden in the basement is winning
Re: the Aug. 11 letter “Biden in the basement.”
My response is that, with a lead of close to 10 points over President Trump, staying in the basement appears to be a winning strategy, so why should Joe Biden “get out of (his) basement?” Why would he be motivated to “start answering tough questions about how practical (his) polices are?”
Would it increase his lead? The author closes with, “No one is going to elect you president with a campaign focused only on anti-Trump rhetoric.” In the first place, the campaign has not been focused only on anti-Trump rhetoric, but if that approach had produced a 10-point lead, then don’t knock it. The goal of Biden and his supporters, and I am one of them, is to win the presidential election, i.e., beat Trump.
Denny Graham
Midtown
What ‘reimagining’ would really look like
Re: the July 20 opinion “City leaders: Defunding police isn’t necessary to boost safety.”
This article included a paragraph noting a historical connection between modern policing and southern slave patrols. In the next paragraph, Council member Lane Santa Cruz states her depiction of police funding as “continuing an institution that was intended to capture enslaved people and keep them as property.”
With such a prejudiced statement about our modern police force, Cruz then asks us to join her in “reimagining what safety looks like.” Based on statements I have heard from similar far-left politicians, here is where their reimagining can take us: first, imagine and learn that destruction of property is not “violence” and neither is the act of throwing rocks and bottles at police officers.
Second, public statements against the BLM organization are “hate speech” which could get you fined, fired or disciplined. Third, a pro-police rally is “unacceptable.”
Cruz’s inflammatory statement does not promote dialogue on such an important and complex topic.
Tom Gordon
Northeast side
Faulty logic
in closing gyms
As a physician for more than 35 years and a distance runner for longer, I am very bothered in the flawed reasoning in reopening of businesses such as casinos, while gyms have been shuttered most of the past five months. The three gyms I belong to, LA Fitness, Chuze and Desert Sport and Fitness, followed the protocols requested after reopening in mid-May and did not register any outbreaks but were locked down again in late June when numbers of positives spiked.
We know exercise strengthens our bodies, mood and immune system which helps protect against disease. Having these facilities inaccessible, especially during months of record-setting heat, has made exercise difficult at best. This is leading to inactivity with resultant weight gain, anxiety and depression, all unhealthy conditions.
This needs to be rectified quickly to aid those striving to improve their physical and mental well-being as well as the gyms and their employees themselves.
Richard Petronella, M.D.
Northeast side
Ashford will expand student opportunities
I taught criminal justice at the University of Arizona from 2008-2009. When the Great Recession hit, the entire criminal justice education department was eliminated. I began teaching criminal justice to master’s and doctoral students at University of the Rockies (known for criminal psychology degrees). In 2019, Rockies merged with Ashford University. I am currently teaching criminal justice for doctoral students at Ashford University. In 2021, I will be back at University of Arizona Global Campus.
Most universities have recognized the importance of online programs. While most have developed their own online programs, a few universities have gone further with affiliations with existing online universities to provide expanded opportunities for the students. This will provide the UA criminal justice students the opportunity to expand into an established criminal psychology and mental health education program.
Most universities have had issues (even locally), which they are working on to provide a better experience for all students.
Ray Bynum, Ed.D.
Northwest side
Hello, Mr. Trump? Where’s my money
Months ago, I received a very nice personal letter from you, Mr. Donald Trump, announcing that my household will be receiving $2,400 in COVID relief. The letter almost sounded like it was coming from your personal bank account.
A month ago, I received a letter from Melania Trump, marked “Check Enclosed.” I thought, how nice. Yes, inside there was a check for $45 made out to the Republican National Committee, asking me to match it.
Multiple calls to Sen. Martha McSally have gone unanswered. Still waiting.
Philip Silvers
Green Valley
Rioters aren’t Dems’ storm troopers
Re: the Aug. 11 letter “Progressives are the amoral bunch.”
The writer of this letter needs his own fact check. That “these ‘protesters’ (in cities around the country) are destroying public and private property and hurting and killing people,” is not in doubt. It is criminal behavior and nothing less. But to claim they are the “armed wing” of the Democrats is a preposterous suggestion, with no basis in fact.
They are simply thugs and vandals, hell-bent on looting and destroying, a mindless mob masquerading as legitimate protesters to give themselves a cover. It’s doubtful they belong to either political party, or that they are motivated by any lofty ideal. Amoral, yes; but “progressives” they most assuredly are not.
Carol des Cognets
Midtown
Racist name-calling has started
Not yet 24 hours and the bigots who follow their Imperial Leader #45 have started. On Facebook, I read so many racist words it was sickening. I noticed many written by young ladies, and #45 won’t discourage this hateful attitude.
I know Sen. Kamala Harris will handle it with class. No need to stoop down to sewer level. I just can’t believe the hate we have in this country.
David Leon
Vail
Don’t blame Trump for COVID-19
Indeed, President Trump did not create COVID-19, the pandemic disease that has killed over 175,000 Americans to date. He did eliminate the White House office for pandemic response. He did appoint loyalists of questionable scientific integrity to important public-health jobs.
He has left many appointive U.S. government public-health jobs vacant. He blocked entry from China on paper, but not in fact, and repatriated cases from abroad which were followed by widely-spaced local outbreaks. The disease actually entered the Eastern U.S. from Europe before travel was banned at all. Numerous federal powers which exist to mitigate pandemics go unused.
Powers that do not exist are asserted and abused (DHS has no jurisdiction over rioters in our streets.) How about a War Production Act effort for reliable rapid testing, which we need before we can open up the economy? The last world pandemic that arrived on our shores, Ebola, was held to two U.S. deaths. In fact, the real problem is Mitch McConnell, refusing to cross the aisle for votes.
David Vernon
East side
Authoritarian Trump must go
Last Wednesday, President Trump said he is blocking funding for the Postal Service to ensure that they will not be able to handle the expected increase in mail-in and absentee ballots during the election.
This is one example of how our President continues to forward the authoritarian playbook before the November election: sowing distrust in results, suggesting a delay, cutting off avenues for safe voting, not committing to accept the results, and saying he is happy to take help from foreign governments. We should be shocked, but Trump has managed to make us numb to such remarks.
Letters to the Daily Star have strained to find reasons to support Trump, including dubious remarks about a newly “robust” economy and claims about a COVID-19 cure that is “around the corner.” Even if they were true, which they are likely not, the president’s actions to hamstring the election make it clear he should go.
Edward Beshore
North side
Police association shows its true colors
Re: the Aug. 14 article “Trump plans to visit Yuma next week; police unions explain endorsement.”
The article contained this statement by the president of the Arizona Police Association, “These liberal, socialist elected officials have essentially told their constituents that law and order is no longer a priority. Essentially folks, they’re letting the inmates run the asylum.”
Notice the disdain for the duly elected officials who oversee the police forces. The cities, counties and states over which they preside are “asylums” and constituents “inmates.”
These “dog whistle” words drip with inherent bias racial and otherwise negatively impact the “few bad apples” idea we all want to believe. The endorsement of Trump is the association’s right but so is the freedom of citizens to demonstrate peaceably and to have racial equality. I fully support the police in the dangerous job of protecting the community in accordance with the law, but feel the quoted statement doesn’t help with community support.
John Kuisti
West side
US Postal Service is essential
Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and everyone else in the U.S. — we all depend on the United States Postal Service. Our society cannot function without it. Businesses, health services, finances rely on the USPS to deliver prescriptions, statements, bills, and much more. To what lengths will Donald Trump go to stay in power?
Whoever has supported this man in the past, please take a moment to think about where his actions to cripple the USPS will lead us. Our country has been laid low by a terrible disease, and now we see one of our most essential institutions threatened, for whose benefit? Ask yourself, why this is happening?
Ask yourself what it will mean for all of us if the USPS is not supported by our government, our senators in particular? We should be reminded of their responsibilities and that we elected them to keep our country functioning for all citizens. Keep the USPS working for the American people.
Wendy Reed
Foothills
