Letters to the Editor

Health-care workers deserve a medal
Every day I hear of medical workers, first responders or public transit workers dying of COVID-19. In wartime, we honor those wounded with a Purple Heart. This epidemic is a war; shouldn’t we honor our fallen in this war with a comparable medal?
Write our senators, representatives and the governor and ask for a national medal.
Bill Jessberger
Green Valley
Stimulus checks should have our signatures
Excuse me, but I find President Trump’s signature on the stimulus checks offensive. That money is coming out of our hard earned tax dollars and not his personal account.
Unless I read the news incorrectly the money to help us during this crisis is being issued by the Internal Revenue Service, and we workers have been the ones who fund that account. I still haven’t seen any evidence that he has paid any money into the IRS.
Beth Allen
Northwest side
Thank you, food and beverage workers
Here in Arizona, the heroic work of our medical professionals and first responders has been remarkable to watch. Their tireless effort to confront COVID-19 is an act of selflessness on a level rarely seen.
Concurrently, there’s a group of workers tackling a different challenge — those who must remain at their post to provide products and services that are essential to our livelihood. Food and beverage and manufacturing personnel, farmers and truck drivers are working around the clock to get us our groceries. Stock workers are hustling to put items on the shelves. Cashiers, counter attendants, managers and assistant managers are working double-time.
The work of these individuals often goes unnoticed, but they’re critical to helping us maintain a sense of normalcy as we battle this pandemic.
We at the Arizona Beverage Association salute these workers and their continued resilience, and we encourage everyone to give a “thank you” to one of these folks when you see them.
Palmer Nackard, President
Arizona Beverage Association
Downtown
A COVID-19 poem
Out of the blue comes this coronavirus, causing a crazy and untold crisis.
Having something so highly contagious, makes it even more outrageous.
Now that the whole world is completely affected, proves how closely we are all connected.
Everyone has a new assignment, to shelter down and maintain confinement.
In the supermarkets where shelves are depleted, is another way to feel defeated.
Panic set in and wouldn’t you know, toilet paper was the first thing to go.
The stock market’s tanked, the economy’s bad, shutting down everything truly is sad.
Watching the news can add more dismay, when will this virus just go away?
While the progress reports still sound really grim, all we can do is keep “hanging in.”
And remember the words we are hoping to say, “this, too, shall pass” as we face each new day.
Alas, it’s a challenge we all have to weather, but no one’s alone, we are in this together.
Sylvia Wilpan
North side
Too early to resume elective surgery
Governor Doug Ducey recently stated that he is considering allowing elective surgeries to resume in the near future. In Tucson, the doubling time of new coronavirus cases has been eight days over the last two weekly periods. In other words, we are still in the upswing portion of the “curve.”
At the current rate of increase, we will have four times as many diagnosed cases in two weeks as we do today. With a significant percentage of those requiring hospitalization, and combined with the prolonged hospital stays required for those admitted for treatment, all of those empty beds may soon be needed. It’s far too early to consider using them for elective surgery cases.
Jan Jurnecka, MD
West side
Pay it forward
I wish to share some good news as the recipient of a selfless act of generosity most welcome in this challenging time. On Saturday April 18, I was about to pay for our dinner at the restaurant drive-thru when I was informed that the driver ahead of me had paid for my order. Stunned by this very thoughtful and most generous gift, I was unable to recover my wits in time to pass the kindness on for the benefit of the patron behind me in line (which I most assuredly shall do, next time I go out).
Meanwhile I must offer my profound thanks to my new, and anonymous, friends in the SUV ahead of me from Edmonds, Washington. Thank you again folks, and safe travels when you are able to return to Washington state.
Richard Bierce
Northeast side
Kindness and smart policy pay dividends
Re: the April 20 article “Tucson puts homeless in hotels in bid to decrease virus spread.”
Before the naysayers react to our mayor and council’s housing of high-risk homeless people in hotels during this pandemic, they should know the facts. Homelessness, even when there is not a pandemic, is very expensive for the taxpayer. In fact, the average homeless person costs the taxpayer $50,000 per year. More than half of this is in emergency room costs.
But when these folks are provided with supportive housing, the cost goes to near zero. Even some of the most conservative states like Texas are figuring out that providing housing to the homeless saves money. This is a case where the humane solution is also the most cost-effective and the best for public health. It is a win-win-win. Kudos to Mayor Romero and the city council for recognizing that cruelty is expensive — kindness is not.
Alison Jones
Midtown
Expand vote by mail nationwide
Elections are our nation’s most important collective activity. Like all other mass participatory activities, they must be adjusted and improved to protect public health and democracy alike. The best way to ensure a safe, on-time, fair and inclusive election is for all 50 states to offer a vote-by-mail. I have the ability to vote by mail, but many do not!
Congress must make “vote-by-mail” a priority and let all citizens participate. Voting by mail breaks down barriers to voting for seniors, working families, disabled Americans and young voters. It can even allow voters to avoid bad weather and offer them a way to vote without fear of contracting COVID-19.
Patricia Scott
Green Valley
These shutdowns cannot continue
As a major airline pilot, I have seen the direct effects of the coronavirus shutdowns in numerous countries throughout the world over the past few weeks. After much thought on the issue after seeing all the empty streets and airports, I believe this cannot continue.
It is my opinion that we are hurting more people than helping at this stage of this crisis.
The stress on the population due to the business shutdowns and job losses will start having a much worse effect on the people than the virus. Yes, people will die from the virus, that is a fact, but we can’t stop living. The best example is Sweden, where the country never shut down; they kept on their lives with common sense restrictions.
If you’re sick or vulnerable, stay inside, no unnecessary travel, no events of large groups (50 or more) and practice good hand hygiene. We can’t continue with these shutdowns — too many people will be hurt, open the country back up, carefully.
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Why we wear masks
It’s true that masks will not protect you from getting the coronavirus. But, if you happen to be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, wearing a simple cotton mask will help greatly with not spreading it to others.
We all want to get out of the house, exercise, enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, but if we’re all out on The Loop, passing each other while breathing harder, it becomes unsafe to pass someone who is not wearing a mask. Nobody wants your droplets to land on their face (or mask), especially on a windy day or if you get too close! Also applies in the grocery stores as well.
We all want places to open up again. I miss going to our favorite restaurants, bars and stores. But if people don’t wear masks, it will just prolong everything. Since we don’t know who is infected and who isn’t, think of it as doing your part to bring this craziness to an end sooner than later.
Sara Grimm
Midtown
Save for the rainy day
COVID-19 should educate us that we need savings for emergencies. Most financial planners advise people to have at least six months of savings put away. If you save 10% of your salary for five years, you will accumulate an amount equal to six months salary. If your savings earn 3%, your goal will be reached in three years. You need to tell yourself that you can live on 90% of your salary. You can strengthen your resolve by remembering the worldwide median household income is about $10,000 and individual average income is around $3,000.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
WHO deserves some stimulus
As a retired couple, we will be receiving the stimulus check, and it’s nice to have extra money, but this is a bonus for us to buy something to stimulate the economy. We don’t need to buy anything out of the ordinary and feel it’s better to give to organizations that need it more. A good portion will go to the World Health Organization because Donald Trump wants to cut their funding.
His reasoning is they didn’t act quickly enough to warn us of the pandemic. The fact is on Jan. 23, the WHO alerted all countries of the severity of this epidemic while Trump was still downplaying the threat. We are happy to support WHO because health trumps greed.
Arthur Rogers
Northeast side
