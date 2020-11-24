Letters to the Editor

Send in the clowns
Really! We are supposed to listen to Rudy Giuliani spew fraudulent and hypothetical accusations supporting his unfounded false election claims? All the while watching a black line trickle down his cheek, obviously an attempt to keep his also fraudulent black hair to improve his “youthful” appearance?
At the very least Donald, could lend him his hair guru. Oh, he can afford his own? He’s being paid how much?
Bernice Christian
SaddleBrooke
The GOP fears Trump
Donald Trump lost the election. There is no credible evidence of fraud. Efforts to overturn the will of the majority of Americans in court have failed.
So now Trump is calling in lawmakers from swing states, starting with Michigan, to strong-arm them into subverting democracy. And the vast majority of you are either so craven, so fearful of Trump or some combination of those things that you are willing accomplices in this blatant act of treason.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
One person can help heal this nation
One person has enormous power to heal our nation: Donald Trump.
If President Trump were to graciously concede the election, it would provide enormous relief for the divisions in our country. It would make it possible for the Biden administration to begin on a level playing field. It would be the best way for the President to “make America great again” by restoring an honored tradition from our nation’s heritage.
Of course, the likelihood of this happening is almost nil. Our nation will suffer needlessly unless those of good conscience will contact their senators, congressional representatives and governors, urging them to declare that a clear winner has been elected and the results of the election need to be respected.
Jerry Haas
Green Valley
Some abuse
tax incentives
Tucson-based Arizona Land and Water Trust has worked with landowners and local, state and federal agencies to protect more than 56,000 acres of working landscapes and wildlife habitat in Southern Arizona. At times, we are able to permanently protect a ranch or farm, often owned by landowners who are land-rich but short on operating funds, which results in a federal conservation easement tax incentive for the landowner donating a portion of the easement’s value.
Unfortunately, unscrupulous investors have been exploiting the incentive to make big profits quickly, at taxpayers’ expense. IRS data says they claimed nearly $36 billion in tax deductions from 2010 to 2018. Ranching families and other legitimate donors claim only about $1 billion in deductions per year.
The bipartisan Charitable Conservation Easement Program Integrity Act would end these abuses. Of the 45 U.S. House and Senate sponsors, none are from Arizona. As Executive Director of the Trust, I urge our senators and representatives to support this act.
Liz Petterson
Midtown
A letter to the Donald, from ‘Ducey’
Dear Donny,
I just got back from my 30th wedding anniversary. I was surprised that Arizona now has over 4,000 COVID cases each day! Wow, where have I been?
With 6,500 COVID deaths in Arizona, the liberal media is starting to refer to them as “Ducey deaths,” so I should try and take some more stringent actions. Would that be OK? For example, I could issue a statewide mask mandate since you will not be visiting Arizona. During this surge of COVID, I might suggest that students are taught virtually to help minimize spreading the virus.
The businesses and our residents are now much more accustomed to restrictions, so I could do a structured shut down for a period of time, until we can bring the COVID cases under control. I hope you will not bring lawsuits against Arizona if I undertake these changes. Wishing you a happy holiday season and good luck with your career change in 2021.
Sorry about Arizona turning a different color.
Jay Gandolfi
Northeast side
Where’s Ducey these days?
Despite all the indicators showing a significant ramp-up in COVID in Arizona, Doug Ducey has been silent about reinstating closures and masking mandates. Yes, they’re not conducive to the short term financial health of Arizona. But graphs of the effectiveness of the previous closure mandate exhibit the positive result with regard to the health of Arizonans in the big picture.
How long will Ducey wait, knowing the spikes that are measured and rising, until he reinstates mandates for the greater good? Waiting until Trump concedes?
Ducey has remained silent during Trump’s misguided challenge of Arizona’s election results even, though they’re repudiated by colleague Katie Hobbs.
I thought governors were supposed to lead. Apparently Ducey believes the less “leading” the better for his political life, a life far removed from the needs of Arizonans.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
A price on carbon will protect our water
Re: the Nov. 20 letter “We need energy sources that preserve our water.”
Thanks to former Floridian Nick Graham, for the letter about our reliance on a dwindling water supply that’s threatened by climate change. Research by Brad Udall and Jonathan Overpeck in 2017 showed Colorado River flows from 2000-2014 were 19% below 20th century averages, due to rising temperatures. Their modeling predicts reduced river flows of 55% by 2100 if carbon emissions from fossil fuels are not significantly reduced.
Florida Congressmen Ted Deutch (Democrat) and Frances Rooney (Republican) introduced the bi-partisan HR 763 because studies show it will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in less than 12 years — the best tool for stopping this crisis that includes wildfires and droughts. Ask Ann Kirkpatrick, Tom O’Halleran and Raul Grijalva to take action on climate change by joining the 83 co-sponsors of HR 763. We need to cut carbon emissions quickly, and this bill is a quick and effective first step in protecting our water and our future.
Jane Conlin
Oro Valley
A Thanksgiving memory to hold on to
The most discussed National decision of the week has been “what should we do about Thanksgiving?” Is it about memories of past Thanksgivings and following family traditions, taking long flights to see relatives we haven’t seen in a long time or just following the American tradition? We think about past celebrations and want a repeat of the same but, due to the virus, this is not a safe decision and many will have memories of the “happy times” with friends and relatives.
If I ask my children “what Thanksgiving do you remember the most?” their answer will be the same.
We approached a local church group doing social work, they directed us to a family much in need of help. We took our entire dinner preparations to the family, so happily received, and we returned home to eat the best toasted cheese sandwiches ever made, a great Thanksgiving all around.
Beatrice (Bea) Cutler
Northwest side
Exceptional COVID testing
My husband and I went through the Pima County Health Department’s list of COVID test sites this week after a brief exposure to a friend who later tested positive. We arranged an appointment online for testing at the Morris K. Udall Park and Recreation Center on East Tanque Verde Road. The online registration was easy.
We arrived at the center, and every person there was amazing! Efficient, kind, very organized and the most positive experience we could have imagined. Kudos for making this fearful experience an easy and comfortable one. Thank you!
Marsha Royer
Green Valley
Ducey has been wise with his virus approach
As Thanksgiving approaches, I want to express my thanks for leadership provided by our governor. In early spring when experts told us that COVID-19 was very deadly and everyone was at high risk of dying, he shut down the state. When the data changed and hospital overloads never materialized, he reopened the economy in measured steps.
When it became clear the vast majority of infected people show mild or no symptoms, he knew that human behavior would dictate how this virus spreads. With data showing that only two-thirds of excess deaths are caused by COVID-19, he knew additional shutdowns would cause devastating social effects. Knowing solutions that work for densely populated areas like Tempe are not appropriate for rural communities, he wisely avoided statewide mandates.
And given the independent nature of our residents, he knows persuasion is more effective than edicts. Yes, I am thankful we have a wise leader.
Randy Park
SaddleBrooke
No shame in Trump’s game
Today it seems people are blatantly lying, making up false conspiracies, trumpeting outrageously false beliefs and generally denying obvious and verifiable facts. How can educated people in responsible positions continue to humiliate and demean themselves in full view of contradictory facts? Shame is defined as: humiliation or distress caused by the consciousness of wrong or foolish behavior.
It is obvious the people espousing these lies have no shame. Shame is the angel within us that makes us do the right thing. I cannot imagine a worse trait than to be without shame.
C.B. Foster
Green Valley
Trump is buying time for 2024
Shades of North Korea: So many lies, false conspiracy theories, misinformation, yet an adoring segment of good Americans still believe everything he tweets and says. He has convinced good Americans that mainstream news is fake, yet no one puts out more fake information than President Trump. He fires science-based and fact-based people who don’t fall in line with his tweets.
His followers give him the adoration and backing that he needs to intimidate Republicans into silence or support. Forever Trumpers, for our country’s sake, please read the writing on the wall! Note: Trump’s tweets and social media is not where you get the truth. Now, with more conspiracy theories and misconstrued data, he must be laying the foundation for another run in 2024.
Charles See
SaddleBrooke
