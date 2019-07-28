Trump is to blame for Iran situation
I noticed that the lead stories on the front page of the Star the past two days have been about Iran and growing Mideast tensions.
While Iran has always been somewhat of a concern, it was not the major concern, it currently is now that Trump has gotten involved. Trump withdrew the United States from a multi-country agreement that limited and monitored Iran’s nuclear capabilities solely because the agreement was negotiated by the Obama administration.
Now that the U.S. has abandoned the agreement, Iran figures it can also, and so has ramped up its nuclear program to levels at, or above, those specified in the agreement. Then to add fuel to the fire, Trump imposes heavy sanctions on Iran and Iran counters by shooting down an American drone and harassing ships in the Strait of Hormuz. If this escalates into a needless war with Iran, just remember who started the whole thing: Trump.
Douglas Maul
West side
We need a plan
that involves experts
I recognize we have to argue over budgets and deals, but this is all moot with global warming feedback loops in warp drive. To survive even the mildest of climate change disasters, and make no mistake they are already here, we just don’t see them, we need a comprehensive city plan with climate experts at the table.
Dennis Williams
West side
Trump is not only one
on trial for impeachmentThe Mueller hearings made one thing very clear: There is substantial evidence that the president of our country committed crimes of obstruction in attempting to keep himself from being investigated. There were 10 credible allegations of such behavior, but I never heard one Republican senator express any refutation of these allegations.
I was not in support of an impeachment process until now. However, I don’t believe it’s just the President on trial — it is also the Congress members who support a man who has quite possibly betrayed the trust of the American people and are unwilling to investigate this substantial evidence. I understand the Republican Senate will not vote for it, but it is the duty of Congress to convince the American people that this president should hold the office he holds by investigating these acts. It is also the right of the president to clear his name. Let’s see if the Congress and the president can do either.
Kathleen Harris
Foothills