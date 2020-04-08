Letters to the Editor

Kelly disgracefully
continues to campaign
As a lifelong Democrat, I can’t believe that Mark Kelly is still campaigning during this pandemic. How shameful!
Apparently getting elected is much more important to him than our current situation. Mark Kelly should try to find some morals and ethics. I urge all other Democrats to not vote for him and his self-serving ways!
Brenda Forbus
Northwest side
Thanks, Star employees,
for keeping us informed
Most of us rightfully laud the bravery of our medical workers; I also wish to add praise for those workers who publish our newspaper each day. At this time when information on the pandemic is so important, we need the news more than ever. The paper’s revenues are declining due to loss of advertising, but they soldier on. Thank you Daily Star, for your constancy, and to your employees, who help us stay abreast of the world.
Suzanne Rescigna
East side
Give ‘Kumbaya’
another chance
Two dear friends treated me to a musical presentation just before the year 2000. The gathering was a spiritual, new age, modern event in the Old Pueblo.
During the intermission, a very tall young man and a very short young woman sat in the middle of the stage and sang the song “Kumbaya.” Much to my surprise, their clear melodious gentle voices filled the theatre and silenced the crowd who applauded appreciatively at the end. Since then I have heard many people publicly mock this pretty song in speeches, comedies and political interviews.
However, I caught myself singing this song in my head, the other day. Half prayer and half reminder to seek solace in beauty. I know this to be true, as a writer, artist and Buddhist. Especially now, in times of overwhelming horrific trouble when we find ourselves struggling to live our everyday lives with courage and dignity.
Evamaria Lugo
Midtown
The case for making
masks mandatory
I strongly support mandatory masks for our community. A 3½-minute YouTube video describing the Czech Republic’s success is persuasive. Here are the main reasons for doing it here:
First, we now know that people often have the virus before showing symptoms and can infect others. A simple fabric mask is effective in keeping my emissions from getting to you. No, it does not protect me from your emissions, only a mask on you does that.
Second, only fairly universal usage can make a dent on the virus’s impact, and only government mandate can get us there quickly. Usage by folks still working is crucial, but also offers most payback.
Last, Pima County and Tucson seem to be ideal for adopting this strategy: a fairly compact area, surrounded by sparsely populated areas. Plus, a history of coming together in common cause.
But fast action is essential!
Ronald Staub
Foothills
Crash killed 19 Marines
in Marana on this date
Today marks the 20th anniversary of the fatal crash of a V-22 Osprey aircraft at Marana Regional Airport, killing 19 of our bravest Marines. I remember it like it was yesterday.
Please take a moment to reflect on our brave Marine brothers this Wednesday. Whether you visit Marana Regional Airport, or pause for a moment in prayer, please remember our finest. “Nighthawk-72” has always been there for you. Oorah!
David Keating
East side
