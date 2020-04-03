Letters to the Editor

Public needs face-touching education
Every reader should watch a YouTube video from Dr. David Price about protecting yourself and family from COVID-19. He currently works in a New York hospital treating COVID-19.
The video explains how the virus gets in to your body. Very simple and easy for them. You touch your face. About 30-plus years ago, I stopped touching my face or putting things up to my face (like a phone) when I was out in public places. I have never had the flu or a cold.
I am a nurse and exposed to sick people, but I stay well. It is really nice not to be sick a bunch of times during the year. In addition to not touching my face I stay healthy, exercise, eat reasonably to prevent obesity and follow my doctor’s recommendations for vaccines.
I have watched people at the grocery store touching their face after they had been around the store touching things. People need some education.
Jaye Lofthus, RN
Oro Valley
We need ‘Made in USA’ fabrics
I have a question and maybe an observation. Why hasn’t necessary fabric production been returned to the U.S.?
I had hopes that under this president we would see an increase in American-made items. Where are the factories that were supposed to return to America?
Now with this novel coronavirus, sewing groups (i.e. those making masks for local nursing homes) are having difficulty finding necessary items, especially one-quarter-inch elastic. I found out yesterday that on-line stores have been scoured in Arizona. One lady has ordered some from Greece! It won’t arrive for a month. We cannot wait that long!
I donated one last package of elastic but not before reading the back and seeing these identifying words: Made in China. I contacted Dritz, the company who sells the fabrics, to see how they will respond.
I think this country should invoke the Defense Production Act in this instance. Bring our fabric industries back so we can again become self-sufficient during a crisis.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Use National Guard to stop hoarders
In response to Governor Doug Ducey deploying the National Guard to help stock shelves in grocery stores, instead of stocking shelves, why not post the National Guard outside the grocery stores entrance and stop the hoarders coming out of the store that have a shopping cart full of toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, hand soap and water?
Take all of it except what the store allows each customer and give it to people who have lost their job because of the virus outbreak. There are elderly people that aren’t capable of going to the market and literally fighting off the hoarders to get a package of toilet paper. I bet if the hoarders knew the National Guard was out front and going to take most of their paid-for items away from them, they would think twice about hoarding things people can’t find when they go to the market.
Stephen Shoun
Southeast side
