TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: It's not about life, it's about control

Nancy Gutierrez

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Gutierrez is a candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 18:

We now know that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. This will negatively impact so many, and it will disproportionally affect women of color and poor women the most. It will also hurt people in our LGBTQIA+ communities.

I am fortunate. I never had to make the decision to have an abortion, actually it was the opposite. My husband and I struggled to become pregnant twice. These two young adult daughters of ours do not have the same choices and rights that I’ve had my entire life. The right to abortion is one that all people who become pregnant should have. It is not a decision that should be given to the government.

As a public high school teacher, I’ve had several students who have become pregnant during high school. There is no easy decision to be made. Some can talk to their families, but not all. Some became pregnant after consensual sex, but not all. Some have chosen to continue with their pregnancies, but not all. I will fight to ensure this right to abortion for my daughters, my students and for anyone who does not want to continue a pregnancy.

For all who call themselves “pro-life,” I have a few questions. Do you support more money for healthcare and childcare after the birth? Do you support tax money funding health pregnancy care? Do you support real sex education in schools so that we might lower the unwanted pregnancy rate in the first place? Do you support free birth control? Do you support condoms in school and vasectomies for men who don’t want to support children that they produce?

It’s so interesting to me that many “pro-life” supporters do not support any of these ideas. So, it seems that it isn’t really about life, but it is all about controlling pregnant people’s bodies.

It’s time that we demand that the term pro-life stop being used flippantly when it comes to reproductive freedom. Why do lawmakers insist that they have the right to dictate what we do with our bodies when it comes to pregnancy, but not vaccines or masks?

Because this isn’t about life, it’s about control.

As long as they can control our bodies, they control our lives. Let’s stop controlling bodies. Let’s stop controlling women. Let’s stop pretending that this is about life and not about control. Reproductive freedom is a human right and I will not stand by and watch it be taken away without a fight. This is one of the reasons that I chose to run for the Arizona State House. For my daughters, my students and all people who are pregnant, let’s stand together and fight!

Nancy Gutierrez is a teacher at Tucson High, a mother and a Democrat. She is running for a seat in the Arizona State House in LD18.

Local Opinion: Right-wing politics can be such a drag

OPINION: "If I were still the parent of a minor child, would I take the child to a drag show? Probably not, but I do know this: If, given the choice between exposing my child to an active shooter drill or to a drag show, I would, without hesitation, choose the latter," writes Tucsonan Mike Tully.

Local Opinion: Roe decision could lead to new underground railroad

OPINION: "Americans are likely to soon face the prospect of half the states forbidding women from exercising fundamental freedom over their bodies. To enhance prohibition on abortions, many state legislatures plan to punish individuals or organizations – in state or out – who assist a woman in obtaining an abortion, even offering "bounties" to private citizen who identify abortion providers," writes UA historian Michael Schaller. 

Local Opinion: Abortion is necessary part of health care

OPINION: "An Arizona without legal abortion is quite simply an Arizona in which it is not safe to have a uterus or carry a pregnancy. YWCA's mission is eliminating racism and empowering women. In order to do either, we have to continue working to expand abortion access, not ban it," writes Lara Ruggles, director of development and marketing at YWCA Southern Arizona.

Local Opinion: Old West had tougher gun laws than we do

OPINION: "We should give consideration to gun restrictions in American history when discussing going forward with legitimate gun violence legislation. And for many, the Old West is a beginning reference point. People should do more reading research about this. They would find the Old West had stricter gun laws than we have today," writes Tucsonan Frank Thompson.  

Local Opinion: Children still at risk from guns

OPINION: "I am not a fanatic about guns and know guns can be safely stored in a home with children. Sadly, there are still many young children whose parents do not lock up guns," writes Marilyn Heins, MD.

Local Opinion: It starts In Tucson: FC Tucson builds foundation to unite Southern AZ

OPINION: "The World Cup in the U.S. in four years will be a culmination of work and a jumping off point for the next great growth opportunity. To be ready will require contributions from every level of soccer. It will bear fruits on the soccer fields, but the talks start in boardrooms, chamber meetings and family kitchens across Southern Arizona," writes Amanda Powers, president of FC Tucson. 

Local Opinion: Look to the Army for commonsense gun policies

OPINION: "Looking back, what the Army was doing with all this training was building a culture of respect for these weapons that is built from an understanding of the power they hold and the responsibility that comes with having access that power. That culture of respect is supported by policies," writes Morgan Abraham, a state representative from Tucson and a candidate for the Arizona Senate in Legislative District 18.

