Local Opinion: Nepalese want to choose own path

Twice in the past month, the Arizona Daily Star has published photos in the paper of the protests in Nepal against the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) contract. Yet, there is never any additional information or an explanation of why these protests are taking place.
On Feb. 28, a photo caption alluded to “conditions that are not acceptable.” But what are these conditions? What is so important that some people are taking to the streets in Kathmandu to oppose a $500 million aid package (the largest the country will have ever received)?
As a former aid program volunteer to Nepal, let me try to provide some background and perspective on events in Nepal. First, Nepal asked for this grant in order to reduce poverty and grow the economy in Nepal by providing jobs and improved infrastructure. Second, we must understand that Nepal borders China, and such a small country must always be aware of the potential influence of its powerful neighbor to the north.
Third, the MCC program is part of the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, which seeks to counter Chinese influence in the region. Although it is not military in nature, the implication has been made that acceptance brings Nepal into this strategy. This is a sticking point.
Fourth, in addition, the terms of the contract state that Nepalese laws and their constitution will be superseded by the MCC agreement. In other words, if there is a dispute about the agreement as it is implemented, U.S. laws trump Nepalese laws and their constitution.
As a result, Maoist factions of the ruling coalition have insisted on attaching a 12-point “interpretative declaration” to the agreement, signaling in clear terms that Nepalese laws will take precedence, not U.S. laws. Moreover, these factions have included statements that Nepal can terminate the agreement if there is anything that goes against their national interests.
The ruling government finally accepted the terms of the “interpretative declaration” and approved the MCC contract on Sunday — right before the U.S.-imposed deadline of Feb. 28. Had the Nepalese Cabinet not accepted the declaration, and the Nepal Parliament ratified the MCC contract, the agreement was set to be canceled by the U.S. government.
China has watched this process closely and stated that international development projects should follow the principle of mutual respect and equal treatment, as well as respect the sovereignty of the country concerned. This is what opposition elements have been asking for from the MCC contract.
Nepal wants to be able to exercise self-determination in its future development. We should respect that desire in all countries, especially these days with the events taking place in Ukraine.
Kirk A. Astroth is a retired professor at the University of Arizona and has been a volunteer with aid programs in Nepal, with Winrock International, as well as Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, and Nicaragua. He was award the Presidential Service Award in 2015 by President Obama for his work in Nepal.