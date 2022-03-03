 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Opinion: Nepalese want to choose own path
editor's pick

Local Opinion: Nepalese want to choose own path

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Twice in the past month, the Arizona Daily Star has published photos in the paper of the protests in Nepal against the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) contract. Yet, there is never any additional information or an explanation of why these protests are taking place.

On Feb. 28, a photo caption alluded to “conditions that are not acceptable.” But what are these conditions? What is so important that some people are taking to the streets in Kathmandu to oppose a $500 million aid package (the largest the country will have ever received)?

As a former aid program volunteer to Nepal, let me try to provide some background and perspective on events in Nepal. First, Nepal asked for this grant in order to reduce poverty and grow the economy in Nepal by providing jobs and improved infrastructure. Second, we must understand that Nepal borders China, and such a small country must always be aware of the potential influence of its powerful neighbor to the north.

Third, the MCC program is part of the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, which seeks to counter Chinese influence in the region. Although it is not military in nature, the implication has been made that acceptance brings Nepal into this strategy. This is a sticking point.

Fourth, in addition, the terms of the contract state that Nepalese laws and their constitution will be superseded by the MCC agreement. In other words, if there is a dispute about the agreement as it is implemented, U.S. laws trump Nepalese laws and their constitution.

As a result, Maoist factions of the ruling coalition have insisted on attaching a 12-point “interpretative declaration” to the agreement, signaling in clear terms that Nepalese laws will take precedence, not U.S. laws. Moreover, these factions have included statements that Nepal can terminate the agreement if there is anything that goes against their national interests.

The ruling government finally accepted the terms of the “interpretative declaration” and approved the MCC contract on Sunday — right before the U.S.-imposed deadline of Feb. 28. Had the Nepalese Cabinet not accepted the declaration, and the Nepal Parliament ratified the MCC contract, the agreement was set to be canceled by the U.S. government.

China has watched this process closely and stated that international development projects should follow the principle of mutual respect and equal treatment, as well as respect the sovereignty of the country concerned. This is what opposition elements have been asking for from the MCC contract.

Nepal wants to be able to exercise self-determination in its future development. We should respect that desire in all countries, especially these days with the events taking place in Ukraine.

Kirk Astroth

Kirk A. Astroth is a retired professor at the University of Arizona and has been a volunteer with aid programs in Nepal, with Winrock International, as well as Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, and Nicaragua. He was award the Presidential Service Award in 2015 by President Obama for his work in Nepal.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Ukraine and Republicans
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Ukraine and Republicans

OPINION: "But I have no use—I have contempt—for those purporting to be Republicans who are serving as apologists for Putin and Russia, and who cozy up to evil. They should be ashamed for their abdication of America’s values of freedom, liberty and democracy, and for their embrace of bullies around the world," writes Tucsonan and longtime Republican Richard Sybert. 

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Pause before declaring COVID-19 over

OPINION: "So please, take a pause before declaring COVID gone. We’ve been down this road before. Then Delta came along, Omicron was next, and now a more contagious version of Omicron is on the CDC watch list. Get vaccinated: pretend like you’re going on a transcontinental trip or entering kindergarten. And wear a mask, just like you wear a shirt and shoes in public for service," writes Tucsonan Janay Brun. 

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: The State of the Union speech I want to hear

OPINION: "Let us join together in the spirit of our Founders, in humility before God, and in memory of our fallen, to heal our democracy. Let us invoke, as Lincoln said, the “better angels of our nature” to ensure that “government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall not perish from the earth,” writes Tucsonan Michael Seibold. 

Local Opinion: Think hard about the implications of transgenics
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Think hard about the implications of transgenics

OPINION: "More recently, in January, the first pig-to-human heart transplant was performed. The heart came from a genetically modified pig. I’m positive no one asked the pig for permission. This bothered me on many levels. Though I don’t eat pork, if an animal lives a happy life, hopefully, and is an important food source, I’m from an earlier generation that was raised accepting this hard fact," writes Tucsonan Karen Papagapitos.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News