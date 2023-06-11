The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Pima County is suffering from a severe substance abuse and crime crisis. It is plaguing our citizens, business owners and property owners. In 2022, Pima County led the state in non-fatal opioid overdoses and had more fatal overdoses per 100,000 people than Maricopa County. Fentanyl is the leading killer of youth in our community; six out of 10 pills on the street have a lethal dose for a first-time user. It was the main contributing factor to our pedestrian fatalities nearly doubling last year. To make matters worse, fentanyl is abundant and cheap, costing $1 per pill on the street.

Unfortunately, when a community has a severe substance abuse issue, crime follows.

In response to a lack of a regional effort by our local elected officials to combat substance abuse and crime, we (Kevin Daily, Monica Carlson and Josh Jacobsen) created the Tucson Crime Free Coalition (TucsonCrimeFree.com) in September of 2022. TCFC is a non-partisan coalition that operates without a budget and has grown to over 4.000 members.

Since its inception, TCFC works closely with Pima County Supervisors Sharon Bronson and Steve Christy, as well as County Administrator Jan Lesher and Deputy Administrator Steve Holmes, identifying solutions to mitigate substance abuse and crime in our community. Some of the solutions have been as simple as signage on county medians, advocating for resources for law enforcement and educating the public. The larger solutions include a regional Opioid Command Center to create a coordinated approach to reduce overdoses, as well as the Transition Center at the Pima County Jail that will offer support and treatment for people ready to break free of the substance abuse cycle. Through our newsletters, media exposure and community engagement, we have made these solutions front and center for the public to see and gather input.

Recently Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, Pima County Board Chair Adelita Grijalva and County Prosecutor Laura Conover penned an op-ed, for the first time publicly acknowledging and taking responsibility as leaders for the substance abuse and crime crisis in our community. They wrote in support of the solutions TCFC and the Pima County representatives named in the paragraph above have been spearheading efforts for and also acknowledged “that the public may not always be informed about the earnest work that happens behind the scenes.” While we appreciate this first step, they are late to the table. As a community, we have not seen positive results from this “earnest work.” If they are serious about making progress, here is a short list of deliverables that are needed immediately:

Replicate the “Say No To Panhandling — Support Agencies That Help Those In Need” signs created by TCFC/Pima County in the city limits.

Establish TCFC’s Fentanyl Operations Command Center- a multi-jurisdictional approach focused on fentanyl overdose reduction and managing the Opioid Settlement money.

Continue to support the development of the Transition Center at the Jail Annex. Funding is needed from the City of Tucson.

The City of Tucson needs to give back authority to TPD Officers to do their jobs, use the Transition Center when it opens, and court-ordered drug treatment when appropriate.

The City of Tucson must clean up all parks and maintain them safe and available for everyone to enjoy once again.

These are only a few of many solutions that can be prioritized to make a large impact in our community. The message must be clear: Support and treatment will be available to those who are receptive, but we will not tolerate individuals who reject help to live a lawless lifestyle at the expense of the rest of our community.

TCFC will continue advocating for a safer community for all, but it is time for our elected officials to lead and deliver solutions to restore law and order, restore our quality of life, and provide the economic security that allows our families and small businesses to flourish.