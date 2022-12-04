Local Opinion: UA should 'bear down' as it deals with shooting

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In the aftermath of the murder of my husband Tom, my immediate emotions were that of disbelief and devastating loss.

As the days and weeks pass, my family and I have been reflecting on both the circumstances that led to his death, and the effects of his death on his Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department at the University of Arizona, our church and scouting communities, and Tom’s world of family, friends, and colleagues. None of us can know what it is like to walk in the shoes of another person, to experience one’s suffering or joy, but my family and I have encountered the empathy, support, generosity, love, and prayers of so many people. When people ask me, “How are you doing this?”, the only explanation I have is that we are surrounded, embraced, and uplifted by so many people, which sustains us as we reluctantly step into a future without Tom.

My emotional state has gone from longing to grow old with Tom, to wanting to make sure that his life and death are not forgotten. It is my hope that by collaborating with the institutions, communities, and individuals who Tom loved, that positive change can be achieved, building a brighter and safer future in his honor.

We all need to do our best to step into the shoes of those impacted and offer real solutions moving forward. It is our hope that this will begin with the University of Arizona, which Tom loved and was a source of great pride for him. The U of A fight song begins with the phrase “Bear Down, Arizona!” The origin of this motto memorialized John Byrd “Button” Salmon, a U of A student and football quarterback who died in a car accident in 1926. This rallying cry, which joins our school spirit at every U of A sporting event, needs to join our energy and efforts to support those affected by our tragedy.

We have imagined what it was like for those in the room and building with Tom on Oct. 5, to hear gunshots, to fear for one’s life, to attempt to save Tom’s life, and to pray as he died. The university needs to bear down and listen to them — hear their stories so that we can understand what they are going through and what they need moving forward. How can a victim’s fund be created to support their needs and embrace them as they process this trauma? They need to know and experience that they are supported by the institution they have been serving for so many years.

We have imagined what it was like for the members of the department who were threatened by Tom’s murderer for many months before Tom was targeted and killed. We need to bear down, and acknowledge that before Tom’s death, their cries for help were shared time and time again with law enforcement and University agencies. After Tom was gunned down in his building, the UAPD stated that if you “see something, say something.” Tom and department members, with the leadership of associate department head, Chris Castro, had been screaming about the threat to the top of A Mountain for months, trying to protect their department.

Investigating the cascade failure is one part of responding to both Tom’s beloved department, who did everything that they could to protect him, and to the entire university community, who are rightfully concerned about their safety moving forward.

We need to imagine what it is like to step into the Harshbarger building and realize that the space of their collective trauma is no longer a place to shelter this world-class department. They are victims of this crime, and should receive the support services they need to navigate their grief and loss. The university needs to bear down with its support to find or build a space where the Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department can heal, hire new faculty, and continue the good work of research, teaching, and service to build a better future for our community and world.

We have learned so much more about Tom after he died, in the stories shared by the community about his positive impact. They have illustrated a picture of him, which is beautiful and profound, and we are immensely grateful for this shared outpouring. It has made us realize even more how Tom was fully committed to making a difference in the lives of others, this community, and the world. He was demonstrating the “Bear Down!” motto in every aspect of his life.

We can honor Tom by making this “Bear Down!” rally cry translate into action so that positive change occurs, beginning with our alma mater and Tom’s work family, the University of Arizona. Tom believed in the institution of the University of Arizona, and it is with great optimism, that I implore the University of Arizona to be a model in its response to Tom’s murder, by taking care of the people who Tom loved so much.