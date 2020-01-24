Elevate your living with a new Lennar home at La Estancia, an exceptional masterplan community that offers residents with an amenity-rich setting to discover their best lives. Find a home that fits your lifestyle with five single- and two-story floorplans ranging in size from approximately 1,879 to 3,005 square feet of living space including three to five bedrooms and two to three and one-half bathrooms. Featured in the collection of new home designs is Lennar’s popular Next Gen® - The Home Within A Home® layout that offers a convenient solution to multigenerational or dual living – it’s like having two homes under one roof.
Additionally, Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included® program outfits new homes with a high level of designer upgrades and features at no extra cost – from GE® appliances, granite countertops, home automation technology, upgraded cabinetry and much more, all the features you want in your home are included as standard.
When you’re not entertaining in your new home with an open layout, explore the wide range of amenities available outside your front door such an 8-acre park, splash pad, swimming pool, playground, picnic areas and sports fields. Plus, you’re within easy access to popular destinations like downtown, shopping centers, Pima Air & Space Museum, Kino Sports Complex and the Pima County Fairgrounds. Take your living and lifestyle to the next level at La Estancia!
Amenities:
- Throw the ball around at one of the community’s sports fields or at the verdant 8-acre park.
- On hot summer days, stay cool at the community swimming pool complete with a splash pad that the kids will love, plus a playground.
- The picnic areas are perfect for a Sunday lunch with the family or throwing a kid’s birthday party and inviting all the neighborhood kids, friends and family.
- Base Price: $260,990 - $331,990
- Average Sq Ft: 1,879 - 3,005 sq. ft.
- 3-4 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Marie Flores; 520-221-1621