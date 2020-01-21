Camino Modern is located on Tucson’s bustling eastside. Get ready to experience fashionable, modern architecture with six unique floor plans. Close to shopping, schools, medical and employment centers. Jessie Owens Park is an easy walk. These contemporary Pepper Viner Homes feature high performance, environmentally friendly construction with the latest technology at an affordable price.
Close to all the great outdoor activity the eastside offers. Jesse Owens Park is around the corner. Shopping and Restaurants are close by.
Amenities:
- Modern Contemporary Architecture
- Smart Homes with the latest technology
- High performance, environmentally friendly construction, Low HERS ratings utilizing 2x6 exterior walls and spray foam insulation
- Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, medical and employment centers
- Base Price: from the low $200,000s
- Average Sq Ft: 1175 - 2069
- 2 - 4 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Jason Musgrave or Janet Koller; 520-382-9033