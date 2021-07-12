Pima County's top prosecutor files to have minor weed offenses wiped clean

Under the new law, which was passed last November as part of the Smart and Safe Arizona Act, or Prop. 207, anyone with a conviction, charge or even arrest for possession of marijuana up to 2.5 ounces (of which up to 12.5 grams can be concentrates) is eligible for expungement.

In the case of cultivation offenses, any instance involving up to six marijuana plants or less is also eligible.

There is no time limit to file a petition and no date by which a case has to qualify.

Once a petition is filed the case goes before a judge. From there, the prosecuting jurisdiction has 30 days to appeal. The judge then decides whether to grant an expungement.

Filing a petition of expungement is usually easier when those petitioning have the necessary paperwork to document their case, said Jack Chin, chief of the County Attorney’s Office conviction and sentencing integrity unit.

“If we can’t find the case, then we can’t find one expungement,” he said. “If we can’t determine that we handled marijuana prosecution at some point in the past that we can’t act.”

That can be harder for individuals whose cases took place in an era of paper records. In some cases, according to Chin, the county court and PCAO don’t have the necessary records.