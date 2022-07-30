Rosie on the House: Debunking myths about solar

The are many misconceptions surrounding residential solar arrays (systems). It can be difficult to decipher the truth from the myths.

Randy Cole, owner, Fox Valley Electric and Solar, a Rosie-Certified Partner, explains the truth behind some of the most common myths.

Myth: Solar only works when the sun is shining.

This can be true and a myth depending on a few factors. As their name suggests, solar panels produce energy when there is sunlight.

Truth: Solar works regardless of the weather.

Regardless of the weather, the sun’s rays will make it to Earth, although a cloudy day may reduce output. Most systems produce enough energy during the day, thus creating a surplus, especially during the cooler months that will build credits in a grid-tied system. However, to use the surplus and not rely on the grid, you need batteries with a “smart” transfer switch connected to a home generator. This is a nice option for supplemental power. This allows the home to produce power throughout the night, when the power goes out, or when it is cloudy. The home remains connected to the grid as it is for water and sewer. The storage battery will kick in when the grid goes down, thus maintaining critical circuits like refrigerators and medical equipment.

Myth: Solar panels aren’t efficient.

Not true.

Truth: Solar panels are very efficient.

Solar panel efficiency is measured by how much of the sun’s available energy is turned into usable energy. Because the sun produces enormous amounts of energy, solar panels will provide plenty of power to meet your home’s needs at a cost generally below the electricity provided by the utility grid. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, in 2020 residential solar installations used panels with efficiencies between 16% and 22%. The majority of arrays installed in 2020 used panels with efficiency ratings of 19%, right in the middle of that range. The more efficient the solar panels are, the more energy output, resulting in more savings for the homeowner. Early solar panels were only around 1%.

Myth: Installing a solar system is free.

Regardless of what the salesperson or advertisement tells you, a solar system is never free. Those companies are actually selling you on zero-cost utility bills.

Truth: There is no such thing as a free solar system, but you can achieve $0 energy bills.

Don’t confuse a zero-cost energy bill with free solar. You still have to pay for the panels. Once you have paid them off, you may have a zero-cost energy system without a utility bill each month.

Myth: Solar is too expensive.

It doesn’t have to be.

Truth: Solar does not need to be expensive.

While the cost of a residential solar system can range from $15,000 up to $39,000 as of July, you don’t have to pay for it all at the time of installation. Several solar financing options allow you to pay it out over time. There are also local, state and federal tax credits of up to 26% of the system and rebates to offset the costs. The federal residential solar energy credit is a tax credit that can be claimed on federal income taxes for a percentage of the cost of a solar photovoltaic system. According to Energy.gov, in December 2020, Congress passed an extension of the Investment Tax Credit, which provides a 26% tax credit for systems installed in 2020-2022, and 22% for systems installed in 2023. (Systems installed before December 31, 2019, were eligible for a 30% tax credit.) The tax credit expires starting in 2024 unless Congress renews it. To learn more about the tax credit and whether you qualify, visit tucne.ws/1l0q.

Myth: The return on investment is too long.

It can be if you move within a year or two of installation.

Truth: Solar panels add value to your home. The cost can be recovered when the house is sold. If staying in the home, you should start seeing your return on investment as soon as six years, especially if you take advantage of the available credits. Avoid leases and Power Purchase Agreements, as transferring the contract to the new homeowner during the sale can be challenging. Standard solar financing enables an affordable monthly payment and makes the sale transition simple.

Myth: Maintaining the panels is a nightmare.

Truth: The panels require little maintenance.

Solar panels require little ongoing maintenance. In a dusty environment such as Arizona, you may want to clean them once a year to maximize power output. The solar installation company will help you maintain or troubleshoot any problems with the panels. That is why it is best to have a professional installation instead of installing them yourself. Most panels have a 20-25 year warranty.

Myth: Installing solar isn’t necessary because the power company will fix my home’s electrical problems if the power goes out.

Not necessarily.

Truth: A homeowner’s responsibility for the incoming electric service usually starts where the utility company’s wires are attached to the home. The customer/owner is responsible for installing, maintaining and repairing all equipment beyond the service connection point except for the electric meter.

The benefits of installing a solar array can far outweigh the reasons not to. Before making a decision, do your research. Talk to your neighbors who have solar and contact a few reputable installers.