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Lighting in a home is easily overlooked. But power outages serve as a stark reminder of the importance of lighting, which adds to the safety, functionality and aesthetic appeal of a space.

When homeowners go room to room, they can consider various types of lighting to add a unique feel to each space.

Kitchen

Kitchens are heavily trafficked rooms in many homes. A combination of overhead lighting that will illuminate the entire space and focused task lighting, like under-cabinet lights for meal prep, can help in the kitchen. Separate task lighting for a bill-paying area or homework station also can be a useful touch.

Bedroom

Bedrooms are cozy retreats where homeowners spend most of their time resting and relaxing. Harsh lighting may not be applicable here, so consider side lamps fitted with warm-hued bulbs placed beside a bed. Lighting can be more stark and targeted in closets to help homeowners see clothing and other belongings.

Bathroom

Bathroom lighting amenities can include a combination of features to fully optimize this space. Most homeowners will want some sort of overhead lighting to shed light on most of the space. Task lighting by the mirror can offer more visibility while shaving or applying makeup. Lighting in a bathing area can keep such spaces safer by improving visibility in a generally slippery area. In bathrooms with spa-like settings, mood lighting paired with features like steam capabilities can enhance the space even further.

Garage and basement