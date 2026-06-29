TV
MLB
4:10 p.m., ESPN — Texas at Cleveland
6:40 p.m., DBAX — San Francisco at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN'S WORLD CUP)
10 a.m., FOX — Brazil vs. Japan, Round of 32
1:30 p.m., FOX — Germany vs. Paraguay, Round of 32
6 p.m., FOX — Netherlands vs. Morocco, Round of 32
SOFTBALL
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
3 a.m., ESPN — Wimbledon, first round
RADIO
MLB
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6:40 p.m., 1490-AM — San Francisco at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m., 1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m., 1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FOX (Channel 11)