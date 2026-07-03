TV
AUTO RACING
5 p.m., FS1 — Menards: Ashley Furniture 150
BASEBALL
7 a.m., CBSSN — Ripken Championships, Round of 16
12:30 p.m., CBSSN — Ripken Championships, quarterfinal
6 p.m., CBSSN — Ripken Championships, quarterfinal
GOLF
3:30 a.m., GOLF — DP: BMW Open, second round
8 a.m., GOLF — Champions: U.S. Senior Open, second round
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA: John Deere Classic, second round
2:30 p.m., GOLF — Champions: U.S. Senior Open, second round
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4 a.m., GOLF — DP: BMW Open, third round (Sat.)
MLB
1 p.m., MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
5:15 p.m., ATV+ — Tampa Bay at Houston
6:45 p.m., ATV+ — Milwaukee at Arizona
7 p.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Miami vs. San Antonio
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — L.A. Lakers at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S WORLD CUP)
11 a.m., FOX — Australia vs. Egypt, Round of 32
3 p.m., FOX — Argentina vs. Cabo Verde, Round of 32
6:30 p.m., FOX — Colombia vs. Ghana, Round of 32
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m., PRIME — NWSL: Angel City vs. Orlando
TENNIS
3 a.m., ESPN — Wimbledon, third round
3 a.m., ESPN — Wimbledon, third round (Sat.)
WNBA
4:30 p.m., ION — Minnesota at New York
7 p.m., ION — Chicago at Las Vegas
RADIO
MLB
6:45 p.m., 1490-AM — Milwaukee at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m., 1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m., 1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ATV+ is Apple TV+ (streaming only) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) ION (9.5 over the air, Ch 99 on Cox, Ch 305 on DirecTV, Ch 250 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video.