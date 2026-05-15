The Arizona Wildcats got the party started at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, locking in seven medals on Day 1 and breaking a 24-year-old school record while hosting the tournament on their home turf.
The three-day event wrapped up Saturday after the Star's deadline. Day 2 results weren't immediately available.
Senior McKenna Watson made her mark, running a lifetime-best time of 22.90 in the women's 200 meters Thursday, breaking a school record and qualifying seventh overall for the final.
Arizona javelin thrower Jett Kinder celebrates with his first place medal after coming from behind to win the finals during Day 1 of competition at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships at Drachman Stadium in Tucson, May 14, 2026.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Junior Jett Kinder set the bar with a gold medal in the men's javelin, coming out of fourth place on his final attempt by recording a personal-best throw of 229-9 (70.02m), ranking 26th nationally.
Other medal-worthy performances on the men's side came from juniors Tyler Michelini (fifth, 208-11) and Michael Ogbeiwi (seventh, 197-4) in the men's hammer throw and freshman Evans Tanui in the men's 10,000 meters (seventh, 29:43.27).
Arizona’s Erin Tack makes her last attempt in the javelin finals during Day 1 of the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships at Drachman Stadium in Tucson, May 14, 2026. Tack finished second in the event.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
The women's three medals all came in javelin. Erin Tack's throw of 173-3 (52.81 meters) earned her silver and gives the grad student the top four throws in outdoor program history. Aislin Martinez-Pompa, a Cienega High alum and current graduate student, moved into the top 10 in program history with her lifetime-best throw of 155-6, earning her sixth place. Sophomore Emily Psarras closed it out in seventh place with a throw of 154-4.
Photos: Arizona hosts Big 12 outdoor track and field championship
Arizona’s Jett Kinder collapses on the turf as friends and coaches come to hold him after he threw a personal best of 229 feet 9 inches on his last attempt to come from behind and win the finals in the javelin on day one of completion at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Baylor’s Kingston Williams finishes first in the mens 100m during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
UCF’s Paige Laffoon competes in heptathlon 100m hurdles during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Richard Legarra competes in the men’s hammer throw final during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
The field in the men’s 10000 make the number one turn on a lap in the men’s 10000 meters during day one of completion at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Erin Tack makes her last attempt in the javelin finals during Day 1 of the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships at Drachman Stadium in Tucson, May 14, 2026. Tack finished second in the event.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Iowa State’s Zola N'Douma-Mona competes in heptathlon shot put competition during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Iowa State’s Emanuel Galdino, left, and Oklahoma State’s Laban Kipkemboi look back as Arizona’s Lawi Ngetich makes run on them in the final yards of the men’s 1500 during day one of completion at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2026. Ngetich finished ffith, Kipkemboi in first and Gldino second in the heat.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Canon Kinder competes in long jump during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Aislin Martinez makes her run in the finals of the javelin during day one of completion at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2026. Martinez set a personal best in the event and finished in sixth place.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Charli Koseoglu steams down the home stretch in in the 200 meters in the heptathlon and fourth place during day one of completion at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2026. Koseoglu sat in 11th place at the end of the first day.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Vincent Gwachi, center, trips up Oklahoma State’s Alex Riley jockeying for position in the final yards of their heat of the men’s 1500 during day one of completion at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Tyler Michelini, left, and Michael Ogbeiwi celebrate after placing 5th and 7th overall in the men’s hammer throw final, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Oklahoma State’s Annie Molenhouse participates in high jump during the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field championship at Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo, Arizona Daily Star
Baylor’s Kingston Williams competes in long jump during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Canon Kinder competes in shot put during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
BYU’s Creed Thompson celebrates his way to the finish line after making up a lot of ground on Oklahoma State’s Denis Kipngetich, right, in the final lap to win the men’s 10000 meters during day one of completion at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Spectators enjoy the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship from the bleachers at Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Kansas John Swabnik competes in long jump during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Eleanor Korten Kamp comes down the stretch on the final lap of the last heat of the women’s 1500 during day one of completion at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2026. Korten Kamp finished eighth in the heat and 28th overall.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Charli Koseoglu competes in heptathlon high jump during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Kansas State’s Mattix Dacunha competes in shot put during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Kansas thrower Barbora Stejfova competes in the women’s hammer throw final during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Kayla Lark dogs Kansas’s Bethany Druse in their heat of the women’s 1500 at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2026.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Runner compete in the mens 100m during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
BYU’s Tia Brown competes in shot put during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
BYU’s Kaden Passey competes in long jump during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona javelin thrower Jett Kinder celebrates with his first place medal after coming from behind to win the finals during Day 1 of competition at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships at Drachman Stadium in Tucson, May 14, 2026.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Evans Tanui, left, and Iowa State’s Sanele Masondo complete one of 25 laps in the men’s 10000 meter run during day one of completion at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2026. Tanui came in seventh on the night.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona’s Canon Kinder competes in long jump during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Baylor’s Kingston Williams finishes first in the mens 100m during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Emily Psarras cranks a throw in the preliminary round of the javelin during day one of completion at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2026. Psarras finished in seventh place in the finals.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Kansas State’s Dorian Charles competes in long jump during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
Kansas State’s Delaney Wright, right, and Arizona’s Brooke Nordman make the turn to the straightaway in the women’s 400 meter hurdles during their head on day one of completion at the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., May 14, 2026. Nordman took third in the heat, 13th overall.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The top 8 men’s hammer throw finalists take the podium during the Big 12 outdoor track and field championship, Drachman Stadium, May 14, 2026.
Grace Trejo / Arizona Daily Star
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