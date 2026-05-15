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The Arizona Wildcats got the party started at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, locking in seven medals on Day 1 and breaking a 24-year-old school record while hosting the tournament on their home turf.

The three-day event wrapped up Saturday after the Star's deadline. Day 2 results weren't immediately available.

Senior McKenna Watson made her mark, running a lifetime-best time of 22.90 in the women's 200 meters Thursday, breaking a school record and qualifying seventh overall for the final.

Junior Jett Kinder set the bar with a gold medal in the men's javelin, coming out of fourth place on his final attempt by recording a personal-best throw of 229-9 (70.02m), ranking 26th nationally.

Other medal-worthy performances on the men's side came from juniors Tyler Michelini (fifth, 208-11) and Michael Ogbeiwi (seventh, 197-4) in the men's hammer throw and freshman Evans Tanui in the men's 10,000 meters (seventh, 29:43.27).

The women's three medals all came in javelin. Erin Tack's throw of 173-3 (52.81 meters) earned her silver and gives the grad student the top four throws in outdoor program history. Aislin Martinez-Pompa, a Cienega High alum and current graduate student, moved into the top 10 in program history with her lifetime-best throw of 155-6, earning her sixth place. Sophomore Emily Psarras closed it out in seventh place with a throw of 154-4.