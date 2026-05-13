Because Lawi Ngetich needs to find 80 miles of earth to run on every training week, there’s a decent chance early-morning exercisers at Reid Park, The Loop or Saguaro East might see the Arizona distance runner from Kenya zip by on the softer dirt or gravel paths.
Maybe more than once. He's that fast.
So people know he's something.
“Sometimes they are cheering,” Ngetich says with a bashful smile.
They'll get a more formal chance to cheer him on this weekend. Ngetich is scheduled to help lead Arizona’s track and field men in the Big 12 championships at Drachman Stadium, where the men’s team is expected to challenge for the conference title, and the women’s team could compete for a top-four finish.
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As always, it’s about making time fly. Just a freshman, Ngetich has already proven pretty good at that, on and off the track.
Before he joined the Arizona track and field team last fall, going on to smash the school’s 1,500-meter freshman record with a time of 3:38.14 last month to reignite hopes of reinstating its storied distance running tradition, Ngetich blazed to a high school graduation before his 16th birthday arrived.
Yep, he was done with high school at age 15.
“He skipped a few grades,” said Andrew Dubs, Arizona’s head track and field coach, chuckling. “He’s a pretty good student.”
But the early graduation left the still-developing runner without a scholarship offer to a U.S. college program, which Ngetich had long been aiming for. He also sought a college classroom, having studied agriculture in high school but aching to help animals suffering from disease in his home country.
“I was having that dream even when I was in high school,” Ngetich said. “I was training, aiming to continue with my study in United States. After my high school, I switched out training for aiming for scholarship.”
Ngetich joined the Kata training program, literally following the footsteps of an older brother and cousin who ran, and also motivated by Kenyan running legend Faith Kipyegon.
Then he saw an opportunity to train for the Confederation of African Athletes U18 championships last July and, just as he began to generate attention from Arizona through a connection, won gold in the 1500 meters.
That clinched it.
An offer “was already kind of out there but then he ran PRs at the trials,” Dubs said. “We were already pretty close to signing him so it all worked out.”
Dubs said Ngetich offered a chance to help rebuild UA's "tremendous history" in distance, while for Ngetich, it was also something else.
It was the dream. It was happening.
He just had to get used to it. A month after winning the 1500 in Nigeria, Ngetich arrived at Arizona as a just-turned-17-year-old freshman.
He knew some English, an official language in Kenya along with Swahili, but a lot of other things looked different. The elevation was lower than his 8,000-foot-high hometown, the weather was warmer and everyone around him was new.
“When I came here, everything changed,” he said. "Everything changed.”
Food and friendship helped. Ngetich and friends make their own ugali, a favorite cornmeal dish favored in Kenya, and he said the hot weather also appealed to him after growing up in a cooler, high-altitude environment because it makes it easier on the muscles.
School was good, too. Even as a freshman, Ngetich has already picked a major that was something of a no-brainer for him: Animal Science.
“We are losing animals most of the time because of some diseases,” Ngetich says. “I want to study animals, so that after my athletics, I go to to assist, maybe in my community, to see how we can help them.”
As his freshman year has gone on, Ngetich delivered on the promise he showed during that July meet in Nigeria. During the cross-country season, he finished third in the Highlander Invitational 8K with a time of 23:41.5 and recorded a personal best of 30:48.7 in the 10K of the NCAA West Regional championships.
During the indoor track season, he set a personal best of 3:40.58 in the 1500 at Boston University and in the Big 12 championships in Lubbock, Texas, ran a personal best of 8:08.59 in the 3,000 meters, while also finishing fourth in the mile with a time of 4:06.12.
He kept opening eyes during the outdoor season. In Southern California last month, Ngetich posted a 3:38.14 time in the 1500, the third-fastest time in program history. The time also put him at No. 2 in World Athletics’ U20 rankings for the 1,500 in 2026.
It isn’t hard to see the trajectory. Ngetich doesn’t even turn 18 until Aug. 30.
“The potential is through the roof,” Dubs said. “Just the way he goes about his daily business, very disciplined, takes care of his body.”
Ngetich says the 1500 is his favorite event now, followed by the 800 though UA’s assistant coach for distance, Jay Koloseus, says he wouldn’t rule out Ngetich also developing into a competitive 5K runner someday.
“I think Lawi’s the type of athlete who’s always going to be unbelievable in the 1500 but can always do really great eights (hundreds) and great 5Ks,” Koloseus says. “He’s just a versatile guy.”
This weekend, Ngetich is scheduled to run the 1500 on Thursday and in the 800 on Friday. He’ll likely then compete in both finals on Saturday, but with just over an hour between the 1500 and 800.
That isn’t the only quick turnaround he’ll face.
Next week, Ngetich is scheduled to return to Kenya to compete for his almost assured spot on the Kenyan junior national team from May 21 to 23, then fly straight from there to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to meet the rest of his qualifying UA teammates at the NCAA West Regionals starting on May 27.
Coincidentally, both a qualifying time in Kenya and in the West Regional would send Ngetich to Oregon’s storied Hayward Field — first for the NCAA Championships from June 10-14 and then for the World Athletics U20 championships from Aug. 4-9.
Time keeps flying. So Ngetich won’t stop.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe