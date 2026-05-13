“I was having that dream even when I was in high school,” Ngetich said. “I was training, aiming to continue with my study in United States. After my high school, I switched out training for aiming for scholarship.”

Ngetich joined the Kata training program, literally following the footsteps of an older brother and cousin who ran, and also motivated by Kenyan running legend Faith Kipyegon.

Then he saw an opportunity to train for the Confederation of African Athletes U18 championships last July and, just as he began to generate attention from Arizona through a connection, won gold in the 1500 meters.

That clinched it.

An offer “was already kind of out there but then he ran PRs at the trials,” Dubs said. “We were already pretty close to signing him so it all worked out.”

Dubs said Ngetich offered a chance to help rebuild UA's "tremendous history" in distance, while for Ngetich, it was also something else.

It was the dream. It was happening.

He just had to get used to it. A month after winning the 1500 in Nigeria, Ngetich arrived at Arizona as a just-turned-17-year-old freshman.

He knew some English, an official language in Kenya along with Swahili, but a lot of other things looked different. The elevation was lower than his 8,000-foot-high hometown, the weather was warmer and everyone around him was new.

“When I came here, everything changed,” he said. "Everything changed.”