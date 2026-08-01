First, the grand reveal of Monster Energy's jersey patch sponsorship generated more criticism than praise due to the underwhelming valuation of $20 million annually (or $1.25 million per school).

Also, commissioner Brett Yormark took a surprisingly rigid approach to the question everyone knew was coming: his relationship with Texas Tech in the wake of the Brendan Sorsby affair.

If ongoing litigation was the reason for Yormark's refusal to answer questions, he should have stated as much. Instead, his response -- "Today is not the time to address that issue" -- became a story, as did his ensuing exchange with a media member.

Add that to the suboptimal reaction to the Monster deal and Big 12 football (e.g., the players, coaches and teams) didn't receive the intended attention. It was a rare messaging miss for the conference.

Grade: C+

ACC

Jim Phillips ranks No. 1 in the Hotline's CAR rankings -- that's Commissioner Above Replacement, our version of the popular baseball metric WAR (wins above replacement).

Given the barrage of challenges in recent years, both internal and external, Phillips has done a marvelous job not only keeping the league intact but also creating the framework for on-field success.

Granted, he keeps a lower public profile than Yormark and the SEC's Greg Sankey, and the ACC doesn't possess the array of football blue bloods to match the SEC and Big Ten. But those factors don't detract from Phillips' superb work.