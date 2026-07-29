"How do we come together to make the necessary changes so we can give our athletic directors, coaches and student athletes a system that seems to be more sustainable? It's not a breakaway. But is there another path ... where you have conference-based rules?

"That's not necessarily breaking away. It doesn't mean you don't play anybody else. But is there another path to have rules that (we can) at least operate?

"We absolutely have to do everything we can to prepare for every one of those things. So while we're focused on the bill, we have teams of people that set the groundwork" for alternate scenarios.

Petitti, who took the stage in Chicago at 10:45 a.m. local time (Central), noted that he had already spoken to Sankey five times Tuesday morning — a reflection of the furious pace of negotiations with the PCSA's sponsors, Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri).

"There is just incredible effort about getting this bill right, and that's all about staying together in the system we have," Petitti said.

"'Breakaway' is a word that creates a lot of emotion. I've never heard that anybody doesn't want to play anybody else. We want to schedule more good games. We've just got to get to a system that allows us to do that."

In the meantime, Big Ten and SEC executives are preparing Plans B, C and DEFCON 1.

Other notable comments from Petitti during his Q&A with the media: