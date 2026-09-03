TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
BTN — Massachusetts at Rutgers
4 p.m.
ESPN+ — Bethune-Cookman at UCF
ACCN — Akron at Wake Forest
ESPN+ — Merrimack at Delaware
ESPN+ — West Georgia at Kennesaw State
ESPN+ — UAlbany at Buffalo
5 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri
ESPN — Colorado at Georgia Tech
Peacock — Eastern Illinois at Minnesota
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6 p.m.
ESPNU — Idaho at Utah
BTN — UAB at Illinois
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Georgia
7 p.m.
ESPN+ — North Carolina at Arizona
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
FS1 — Auburn at Wisconsin
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour
MLB (NATIONAL)
TBD
MLBN — Teams TBD
4:15 p.m.
FOX / FOX ONE — Boston at Baltimore or Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
SOCCER
Noon
ESPN+ — La Liga: Celta Vigo vs. Real Sociedad
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open
RADIO
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m.
1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.
1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)